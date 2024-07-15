Home > Entertainment NBC4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell Is Taking Some Time off and Living His Best Life NBC4 meteorologist Chuck Bell has viewers concerned as he has been absent from TV for quite some time. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 15 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @4cast4u

Everyone has their favorite news station, and for Washington D.C. residents, NBC4 reigns supreme! The audience absolutely adores the news team, with meteorologist Chuck Bell being a particular favorite.

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck is integral to the morning news, so when he unexpectedly disappears from the broadcast, it causes quite a stir among viewers. So, what happened to Chuck Bell? Here's what we know about his absence.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to meteorologist Chuck Bell?

As it turns out, Chuck Bell has been on vacation! For those who follow him on Instagram, he's been sharing moments from his trip to Oregon since June 30, 2024.

Chuck has posted photos from his sunrise run and beach jog in Yachats, Ore. On July 8, he shared numerous pictures from his visit to Portland's Rose Garden and even made time to visit friends on Vashon Island!

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, on July 8, Chuck shared with his Instagram followers that his longtime friend of more than 25 years, Mike Tatro, had passed away on July 2, 2024. That being said, he is likely taking time to mourn and cope with this heartbreaking loss.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time of writing, it's unknown when Chuck will return to work, but one thing is clear: NBC4 viewers are longing for his return! Many of his fans have expressed their feelings on Chuck's social media, sharing how much they miss seeing him on their TV screens.

Article continues below advertisement

Someone wrote in the comments of one of Chuck's Instagram posts, "Miss you on the 5 a.m. weather video, Chuck." "When are you coming back to work?" another fan asked. "We miss you, it's been way too long. Please come back soon."