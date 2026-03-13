Court TV Is Adjourned — But It's Not Going Far "Court TV will become our hub for all trial content and coverage as its own standalone channel and brand.” By Ivy Griffith Published March 13 2026, 6:46 p.m. ET Source: Court TV

It's been a staple in millions of American homes since 1991, but the modern era saw Court TV expanding and evolving with the times. Now their court rooms are also on our phones and computer browsers. However, something big is happening behind the scenes.

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A major shakeup for Court TV was announced in February 2026, leaving fans worried about the future of the network and the judges they've come to trust. Here's what we know about what happened to Court TV and what it means for the future of true crime fans.

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What happened to Court TV?

Court TV first premiered in 1991, and rose to national prominence after airing trials of the Menendez brothers (1993) and O.J. Simpson (1995) in California, where recording and broadcasting is allowed in courtrooms. In 2018, Turner Broadcasting sold the company to Cincinnati’s E.W. Scripps Company.

And now, it has changed hands again. According to WXVU, Scripps has sold Court TV to the Law&Crime legal content operation headed by Dan Abrams, chief legal analyst for ABC News. It's unclear what exactly will happen with the sale, but major layoffs among employees are expected. However, fans shouldn't worry too much that things will change beyond recognition.

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The outlet reports that Abrams said of the sale, "there is no better partner than Law&Crime to continue the distinctive Court TV brand and network. I began my career at Court TV, and we look forward to continuing its important tradition of giving viewers an inside look at some of the most fascinating and important trials. Court TV will become our hub for all trial content and coverage as its own standalone channel and brand.”

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Why are people so obsessed with courtroom drama?

Court TV's very existence raises a very interesting question: why are people so obsessed with true crime and courtroom drama? And the answer is both surprisingly simple and very complex. As lawyer and YouTuber Leeja Miller points out, obsession with court room events has nothing to do with, and is traditionally traced back to the 1500s.

Part of it is morbid curiosity, and the need to know about the world around us. After all, most people struggle to put themselves in the mind of a killer on a daily basis, which means that it's an atypical human experience that we, as social creatures, often feel driven to understand. But our social involvement is more complex than that.

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Laws and the punishment systems we follow as a society rely on participation. Participation of both those who create and enforce laws, and those in society who follow the laws. It's a tenuous agreement. Because, while there is punishment for violating the law, there would ultimately be little anyone could do if we, as a society, simply decided to stop obeying. To get ahead of this, throughout history, governments have involved people in courtroom events. They invite the public in, offering intrigue and a "free show."