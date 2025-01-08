'Life Below Zero' Fans Are Worried About Denise Becker — What Happened to Her? Denise Becker has been part of 'Life Below Zero' for many years. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 8 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: National Geographic

For years, National Geographic's documentary series Life Below Zero has captivated audiences across the country. The show's premise is straightforward: It follows subsistence hunters as they navigate the challenges of living off the land in some of the most isolated areas of Alaska. Despite its simplicity, the show offers a pretty unique and fascinating look into a way of life that few people ever experience.

Since its debut in 2013, the core cast of Life Below Zero has largely remained unchanged. However, there is one notable absence: Denise Becker. She hasn't been seen on the show in quite some time, so what happened to her? Here's everything you need to know.

What happened to Denise Becker from 'Life Below Zero'?

As of now, there is no cause for concern regarding Denise Becker's well-being. It appears that her screen time on Life Below Zero has simply diminished over time, along with her longtime boyfriend, Andy Bassich.

While she was once a central figure on the show, Denise's appearances have become less frequent in recent seasons. However, she did make a brief return in a recent episode of Season 23, which led to some fans noticing she looked somewhat different.

This alleged difference, combined with her limited screen time, has led to confusion and speculation among viewers. The combination of these factors has fueled several rumors, with some fans even believing Denise had passed away. One user on the show's subreddit claimed they had seen reports suggesting Denise died from cancer, while another shared a rumor that she tragically passed after having an epileptic seizure and drowning in a bathtub.

The rumors only intensified when an obituary for a "Denise Becker" surfaced, noting that she passed away on Sept. 25, 2023. Nevertheless, it is important to clarify that the obituary referred to a different individual entirely, not the Life Below Zero star.