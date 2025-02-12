Frank Marzullo Left Fox 19 After 18 Years — What Happened and Where Is He Going? "I wanted to let you in on an important decision I have made." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 12 2025, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Fox 19

Former Fox 19 weekday morning meteorologist Frank Marzullo has been one of the first faces (or voices) many folks have woken up to for the past 18 years — until February 2025. He joined WXIX-TV in 2007 and has been a staple at Fox 19 in Cincinnati ever since. But when he wasn't on air during the second week of February 2025, concerns started to grow.

Then came the news nobody was prepared for: Frank announced on Feb. 11 that he had left Fox 19, sparking even more concern, especially after Ashley Smith left in January 2025 for a new job and Steve Horstmeyer announced he would be retiring in March 2025 after serving as a TV meteorologist for 48 years, per WVXU. Now, folks are left with a few pressing questions: What happened to Frank Marzullo, and where is he going?

What happened to Frank Marzullo?

Frank Marzullo left Fox 19 in February 2025 to pursue other opportunities, as he announced in a Feb. 11 Facebook post. "I wanted to let you in on an important decision I have made. After 18 years, I have decided to leave FOX19 to pursue other opportunities." It seems he not only stepped away from his longtime meteorologist role to explore new ventures but also to spend more time with his family, as they "love calling Cincinnati our home."

In his statement, Frank thanked the loyal viewers who tuned in regularly to Fox 19 over the years and followed him on social media. He also mentioned that his business page (Frank Marzullo WXIX) wouldn’t be active for long, so he encouraged fans to follow him on his personal Facebook account (Frank Marzullo).

Frank seems to be in good spirits since announcing his departure, even bragging in a follow-up post thanking fans for following him to his personal page that he was going back to bed because, as he put it, "he can." After serving for so long, Frank certainly deserves a break — until his next venture, whatever that may be!

So, where is Frank Marzullo going?

Frank didn't announce where he plans to go after Fox 19, but it seems he's adamant about keeping his fans in the loop and will likely reveal his next move on Facebook or another social media platform. For now, he appears excited to have more time to spend with his family and really soak up the pleasures Cincinnati has to offer.

Fans are questioning operations at Fox 19 after Frank Marzullo’s departure.

While the media landscape as a whole is shifting, and not necessarily for the better, folks are wondering what the heck is going on at Fox 19. One person commented on Frank’s post, saying, "They are losing a lot of great people."