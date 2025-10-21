Influencer Harper Zilmer Told Her Fans She Needed To “Go Away” — What Happened? "Please I ask one favor: don’t forget about me," the viral star said in an October 2025 TikTok post announcing her hiatus. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 21 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@harperzilmer4

Actor and influencer Harper Zilmer created a lane for herself when she began posting herself on TikTok in 2023. Within a few months, the Dallas, Texas native reached millions of social media followers through her GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, snippets of her life as a high school cheerleader, and her acting and singing ambitions.

After years of receiving millions of views on her TikToks and over 8 million followers, Harper shocked her fanbase when she announced she was taking a step back from social media. So, what happened to her? Here's everything she's said.

What happened to Harper Zilmer?

According to a TikTok Harper shared on Oct. 20, 2025, she needed to take a social media break. In the 40-second post, the influencer addressed her fans while crying as she told them she would be "going away." Harper admitted in the emotional post that she would be logging off to receive care at a mental health facility.

"Recently, I've struggled with mental health over the last six years, but it's gotten to the point where I have to go to a place and get help," she said. "I'm gonna miss y'all so much. I'm really nervous to go to this place because I don't know anyone there and I'm nervous."

@harperzilmer4 Thank you guys for all the support that you’ve always given me. Please I ask one favor don’t forget abt me I love you guys and I’ll be back soon. ♬ original sound - harperzilmer4

Harper added that she was the most upset about not being able to reach her followers while she was away. She also confirmed that her time away would only be for "a few months" and continued thanking them for always showing her love and that hoped it would continue during her hiatus. "Thank you guys for all the support that you’ve always given me," Harper captioned the TikTok. "Please I ask one favor: don’t forget about me I love you guys and I’ll be back soon."

Harper Zilmer's social media break came amid controversy.

Although Harper stressed that she needed to step away from social media to seek help for ongoing mental health issues, some followers theorized about other reasons she might have logged off. According to Famous Birthdays, she and fellow influencer Benson Overstreet broke up soon after she confirmed they were dating during her appearance on LOL Podcast. Several commenters assumed underneath Harper's TikTok post that they the breakup might have caused Harper's decision.

"BENNY WHEN I CATCH YOU," one fan threatened. "BENNY WHAT DID YOU DO?" another asked. "I’m sorry baby Benny did you so wrong," a third user said.

Other commenters stated they felt Benson wasn't solely to blame for Harper's decline in her mental health. As she shared in the TikTok, she had been struggling with her mental health years before they started dating. However, another corner of the internet believed Harper left social media due to the backlash she received from her previous use of the N-word in her videos.

