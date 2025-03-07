January Littlejohn Said Her Child's School Helped Them Socially Transition Without Her Consent "This gender situation has thrown us for a loop. I sincerely appreciate your support," wrote January Littlejohn in an email. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 7 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@januarylittlejohndnh

According to January Littlejohn's Instagram bio, she is a wife, mom, and advocate. Almost all of her posts are focused on trans children in some capacity. For example, on March 6, 2025, she posted a graphic that read, "No child is born in the wrong body," with a link to a nonprofit organization that pushes similar rhetoric. She frequently reposts photos of trans people who have received gender-affirming surgery, with captions that say things like, "This is sadistic."

Her so-called advocacy work began when she sued Florida’s Leon County school district in federal court, claiming they assisted in socially transitioning her child without Littlejohn's consent. This happened in 2021 and four years later, President Donald Trump was applauding Littlejohn who was at his speech to a joint session of Congress. He described the situation with her child as "abuse." What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to January Littlejohn's child?

In August 2020, Littlejohn emailed her child's math teacher to inform them that their child was experiencing gender dysphoria, reported the Tallahassee Democrat. Littlejohn assured the teacher that she found a counselor for her child. "Would you like me to share this with (redacted) other teachers? Or are you telling them? Thanks again," replied the teacher. Littlejohn wrote back that the teacher should do whatever they think is best.

The teacher replied that if the child really wants to do this, all of the teachers should be made aware of the pronoun changes. "I can do it for you if you’d like," said the teacher. "I am even the SAFE SPACE ally for (name of school redacted) for LGBTQ students." Littlejohn replied, "This gender situation has thrown us for a loop. I sincerely appreciate your support. I’m going to let (pronoun redacted) take the lead on this." This was regarding a possible nickname for Littlejohn's child.

The Littlejohns sued the school in 2021, alleging that in September 2020 school officials met with their child and created a support plan without their consent. In the lawsuit, the Littlejohns claimed the school violated their "fundamental rights by directing staff to deceive parents by using the children’s birth name and corresponding pronouns in the presence of or communication with the parents while using the children’s new chosen name and pronouns at all other times." The emails negated this.

A federal judge dismissed the Littlejohns's lawsuit.

In January 2023, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Littlejohns, citing the "suit's claims didn't meet the standard federal case law requires," per the Tallahassee Democrat. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna told the outlet, "To blatantly lie and disparage our teachers and our public schools to simply gain notoriety or political power is reprehensible."