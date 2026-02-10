The Daughter of a Republican Candidate for Governor in Minnesota Was Killed — Details "We are grateful that we get to call you our daughter." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 10 2026, 10:44 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Julie Johnson

The state of Minnesota is facing yet another tragedy following the shocking death of a gubernatorial candidate's daughter. Republican Jeff Johnson was running for governor of the North Star State, but has since suspended his campaign, per The Independent. "There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family," said the Republican Party of Minnesota in a post on Facebook.

Democratic candidate for governor Senator Amy Klobuchar shared her condolences on X (formerly Twitter). "John and I are praying for all those who loved her during this unimaginably difficult time," she wrote. Fellow Republican Peggy Bennett, the Minnesota State Representative for District 23A, also offered up prayers to Johnson and his family in a post on X. It is a brutal and heartbreaking story. What happened? Here is the latest update.

What happened to Jeff Johnson's daughter is horrific.

According to a statement from the St. Cloud Police Department, officers were called to the home of Hallie Marie Tobler and her husband, Dylan Tobler, at 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 7, 2026. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Hallie suffering from multiple fatal stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Dylan, 23, was critically injured and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Based on the investigation, authorities believe Dylan's wounds were self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie's death. Upon release from the hospital, he will be taken to the Stearns County Jail and charged in connection with Hallie's death. Dylan and Hallie were married in November 2021, per the St. Cloud Times. In November 2024, Johnson's wife Julie wished the couple a happy third anniversary in a post on Facebook.

Jeff Johnson and his wife Julia have another daughter.

There are numerous posts on Julie's Facebook about her other daughter, Elizabeth Johnson, who is an avid horseback rider currently pursuing her passion at an equestrian training center in North Carolina. In June 2025, Elizabeth moved to Robindale Farm in Waxhaw with her horse, Blue. Julie proudly shared that Elizabeth would be able to complete her senior year of high school remotely to begin training.