Fans Want to Know What Happened to Iowa Meteorologist Jeriann Ritter

Fans of meteorologist Jeriann Ritter are concerned after she seemed to have trouble speaking during a recent broadcast, and they want to know what happened. Jeriann is a meteorologist for WHO Channel 13 News in Des Moines, Iowa.

Jeriann shared a video about her health issues in January of 2026 on Facebook, and the meteorologist directly addressed her issues with speaking with viewers with candor while also giving thanks for their concern.

What happened to Iowa meteorologist Jeriann Ritter?

Jeriann shared a message with her fans on Facebook that addressed her speaking issue. "Today is the day I'm ready to talk to you about my speaking issues," she said. "Some of you have reached out. Thank you so much for your concern. I know all of us have stuff going on, but when my greatest joy is talking, and it's becoming harder to do, it's kind of a bummer right now."

"But I just want you to know that I feel great, and that I am getting medical attention for this, and hopefully, I'll get answers sooner or later," she continued. "In the meantime, keep the prayers, support, and love coming. Because I'm going to keep telling you about the forecast for just as long as I can, because I love doing it."

Jeriann also shared a post that announced she was interviewed by her colleague for a segment that will air on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. "You know something serious is going on when Keith Murphy shows up at your house with the TV cameras," she wrote. "I‘m told this will air on your favorite station at 6 p.m. on Tuesday." The meteorologist also shared on Hello Iowa in January that she was told by her medical team that she may soon lose her ability to talk, but she's hoping that her neurologist could be wrong.

She added that with her current issues, she's able to listen more, and she thinks more about what she is going to say before she speaks. Jeriann also revealed that the doctors said her condition is caused by something "kinda bad," but she didn't elaborate on her diagnosis. At this point, it seems that all she knows is that she has a neurological issue that affects her speech.

Jeriann's fans reacted with messages of support on Facebook after seeing her speak about her health problems. "Keep up the good and positive vibes and attitude! You’re amazing, and we miss seeing your beautiful face, but good to see you on here. We will be waiting to see this air," replied one.