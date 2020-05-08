John-John Was an Adorable Child From Sesame Street — Where Is He Now?

The clip in question that went viral features Herry Monster talking to a kid named John Williams, who was just three years old at the time. It was shared by Kristina Holzweiss, a librarian and author, on her Twitter.

The clip begins in 1974, with a five-year-old Williams, known as John-John, agreeing to count with Herry Monster and insisting that he go first. The pair count into the teens, with John-John getting more and more excited as they climb higher and higher. John-John stops at the number 15 and looks to Herry for help. “16,” Herry counts, and John-John repeats it with even more excitement before continuing on to 19 and asking “What comes after 19?” Then, we get a twist in the video.