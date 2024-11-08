Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Kirk Herbstreit Shares Heartbreaking Update on His Adorable Dog, Ben "Ben was a bright spot in everybody’s lives." — @PatMcAfeeShow on X By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 8 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: X/@KirkHerbstreit

Sports commentator Kirk Herbstreit has always had his fair share of camera time, thanks to his long career with ESPN and ABC. But Kirk's dog, Ben Herbstreit, a 10-year-old Golden Retriever, also managed to steal the spotlight. Ben, with his fluffy, adorable personality, captured hearts at games since 2018, though he became a more regular attendee in 2023.

By 2024, Ben went viral, and fans couldn't get enough of the lovable pup. Unfortunately, Kirk shared heartbreaking news on Nov. 7 that any dog parent can relate to — he had to say goodbye to his loyal companion. So, what happened to Kirk's dog?"

What happened to Kirk Herbstreit's dog?

Kirk's service dog, Ben, passed away from cancer on Nov. 7, 2024. Ben, a 10-year-old Golden Retriever, was diagnosed with leukemia and lymphoma in March 2024. On Nov. 7, Kirk shared the heartbreaking news on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and that there was nothing left they could do — they had to let him go. Kirk admitted that writing the message was "hard," but with so many fans who loved and cared for Ben, he felt it was only right to provide them with a health update.

Kirk shared that although he had dogs "my whole life," Ben was special. He was "1 on 1," Kirk said. "He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag." Golden Retrievers are known for being one of the friendliest dog breeds, often considered the ideal family companion alongside Labradors.

This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Bens organs and there was nothing left we could do-we had to let him go. I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on… pic.twitter.com/jDvPTbNv2M — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 7, 2024

Kirk Herbstreit said that he and his service dog Ben "had each others backs."

If you're a pet parent, you know there's an unspoken bond between you and the animal that no one truly understands. Each person in a home develops their own relationship with their pet, and for Kirk, Ben was his buddy and support. "He and I could communicate ... he and I understood each other and had each other's backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work," Kirk explained. He added that he was "such an easygoing companion."

Kirk ended his heartbreaking health update on his dog Ben by saying that Nov. 7 was a hard day to accept, but that Ben "will live within all of us forever."

RIP to the greatest boy there ever was pic.twitter.com/3q92QBFGjH — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) November 7, 2024

Kirk's dog Ben received an outpouring of tributes from those he spent time around.

It's clear that Kirk's dog, Ben, impacted more than just his owner. Pat McAfee was one of many to comment on Ben's passing, writing, "Ben was a bright spot in everybody’s lives ... if you met him, you loved him. If you watched him operate, you couldn’t help but smile."

Ben was a bright spot in everybody’s lives.. if you met him, you loved him. If you watched him operate, you couldn’t help but smile.. You 2 were an amazing team of positive vibes. Thank you for letting us experience the greatness that was Ben.



You’re a phenomenal father to all… pic.twitter.com/sdRj74uUG0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2024