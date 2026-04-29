What Happened to Liane V's Dad? Inside Papa V’s Sudden Passing “Heaven gained my dad,” Liane V shared, leaving fans heartbroken and sending love to her family. By Darrell Marrow Published April 29 2026, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lianev

Fans are sending thoughts and prayers to Liane V and her family as they grieve a devastating loss. Liane’s father, Wally Valenzuela, was known to fans as Papa V. His Instagram profile showed how close he was to Liane, Don Benjamin, and their kids. He regularly shared photos and videos of time spent with the influencer family.

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Similarly, Liane does not just post flashy influencer content. She built her brand around family, motherhood, and marriage. Now, folks are looking into what happened to her dad after the social media star shared the heartbreaking news of his death.

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What happened to Liane V’s dad?

The social media star, whose full name is Liane Valenzuela Benjamin, revealed that her dad died after a sudden medical emergency. The situation left fans worried and praying for her family. Liane shared updates along the way, showing how quickly everything unfolded. In an April 24 Instagram post, she reflected on the moment her world changed.

“Life has a way of humbling you in an instant,” Liane wrote. “One moment you’re celebrating, laughing, making plans … and the next, everything changes with news you never saw coming. It’s a reminder I’m feeling so deeply right now, nothing in this life is promised. Not tomorrow, not even the next hour.”

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A few days later, Liane shared the heartbreaking news that her father had died. “Heaven gained my dad,” she wrote. “This is something I never felt ready to say… my heart feels so heavy, and I already miss him more than I can put into words. But even in the pain, there’s a peace that holds me, knowing he’s no longer suffering.” Her husband, Don, also honored Papa V. He called him “one of the best fathers” and “one of the best men” he had ever seen.

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Who is Liane V?

Liane is a social media personality, singer, actress, and dancer. She first became known through short-form comedy and lifestyle content, then expanded into music and beauty. On Instagram, she has millions of followers and regularly promotes her family page, The Benjamins, along with Benjamin Brand.