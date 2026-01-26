Rapper Lil Tecca Posts a Cryptic Photo of Him in the Hospital — What Happened to Him? The "Love Me" rapper assured his fans he's doing OK following his health scare. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Jan. 26 2026, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@liltecca

While many of us were begging our parents to extend our curfews at 16, rapper Lil Tecca used his teenaged youth to develop his now successful rap career. In 2018, the Queens, NY rapper, real name Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, rose to the music charts with his single "Love Me." Lil Tecca has since continued building his music career and has grown up before his fans' very eyes.

Since Lil Tecca is his fans' unofficial little cousin, many were worried when he posted a photo of himself resting in a hospital bed. So, what happened to him? Here's what we discovered.

What happened to Lil Tecca?

On Jan. 25, 2026, Lil Tecca posted a chilling update on his Instagram. In a post on his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of him in a hospital bed with a bandage around his arm. Lil Tecca also had on a hospital cap, which is typically reserved for patients who had some type of surgery while hospitalized. According to a screenshot of the rapper's Instagram Story shared with the Instagram page Records, he tried not to alarm any of his fans. Though he appeared to be seriously injured, Lil Tecca confirmed how he was feeling with a two-word update.

"Still Guhd," he posted.

Although he said he's good or "guhd," Lil Tecca didn't expand on what happened to him that landed him in the hospital. His decision not to explain his injuries left his fans to decide what happened for themselves. In the screenshot's comments, some noticed that Lil Tecca posted the song "Because I Got High" by Afroman. The song choice made some commenters wonder if Lil Tecca's injuries were drug-induced.

"Idk, the song says because I was high so he was probably high," one fan predicted. "Looks like he might have done something to his wrist maybe some sort of accident," another shared. "Get well soon," a third commenter wished.

Lil Tecca was spotted in Paris before his hospital stay.

Lil Tecca's possible injury came during what was initially an eventful weekend. On Saturday, Jan. 24, several posts showed the "Ransom" artist in the Parisian streets for Paris Fashion Week. In the posts, he rocked an off-white outfit with a shawl, fur, and snakeskin pants. He remained poised and confident as he walked around and posed on the street next to his entourage.

While Lil Tecca seemed to enjoy his time in Paris, the rapper's fans didn't like his choice in attire. Many of them expressed their disagreement with his style choice online with homophobic remarks, stating his outfit was too feminine or, in their words, "zesty."

"Somebody said they turned him into Rebecca," one user said. "The people that got Ariana grande got must be got him to," another stated. "Industry been having fun with him," a third fan accused.