Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's Mother Allegedly Believed Her Child Was a Possessed by a Demon Noel was a "sweet boy who was always smiling." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 21 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/NBC DFW

Although Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was born prematurely, he didn't let his disabilities stop him from learning to walk and talk. According to CBS News, he suffered from social disorders, a severe developmental disorder, and chronic lung disease. When he went missing in March 2023, one concern Texas authorities had was the 6-year-old's dependency on oxygen treatments.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Noel on March 25. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, did not cooperate with police and told authorities that Noel was in Mexico with his father. Family members told child protective services they hadn't seen the little boy since November 2022. Rodriguez-Singh took off with her six children, resulting in a warrant for her arrest. What happened to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez? Here's what we know.

What happened to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez?

In October 2023, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Rodriguez-Singh on capital murder charges in connection with the disappearance of her son, per CBS News. Rodriguez-Singh and her husband, Arshdeep Singh, fled the country days after the AMBER Alert was issued. An investigation revealed that Singh bought one-way plane tickets to India for himself, Rodriguez-Singh, and Rodriguez-Singh's siblings. A ticket was not purchased for the 6-year-old.

Singh allegedly fraudulently altered his company's cash deposit records in order to move $10,000 from his boss's safe. He then deposited $8,000 into a bank account in Singh's name. Patricia Paris, who once fostered Rodriguez-Singh and his siblings, said the 6-year-old was a "sweet boy who was always smiling." Although Rodriguez-Alvarez's body has not been found, police have concluded he is dead.

Where is Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her husband now?

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post to X dated Aug. 20, 2025, that Rodriguez-Singh had been arrested. She was previously added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List in July 2025. Everman Police Chief Al Brooks told WFAA that the announcement of the FBI's arrest was a surprise to him. "It puts us one step closer to the justice that Noel deserves," said Brooks. "It has touched everybody in town. They all want answers. They all want justice."

We have no information about Rodriguez-Sing's husband or other children at this time. An investigation into Rodriguez-Singh did reveal that she was allegedly abusing her 6-year-old son, reports KHOU. Former Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer told the outlet that police were told Rodriguez-Singh allegedly believed her son was evil and thought he was possessed by a demon.

BREAKING: @FBI has arrested another Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive: Cindy Rodriguez Singh.



Singh is wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son. She will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age.



In March… pic.twitter.com/0GWaNxRaMA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 20, 2025