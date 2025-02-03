The “6-7” Song on TikTok Is Actually off This Track From an Up-and-Coming Philadelphia Rapper "Shades on so I roll with the glasses." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 3 2025, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @taylen_01 | @hobblitz | @unc.editzx

It's easy to forget that TikTok was once Musical.ly, a video application that was intended to pair short-form clips with musical sounds. A number of Musical.ly users automatically had their accounts transferred over to TikTok on August 2nd, 2018, a little less than a year after ByteDance (the company that owns TikTok) purchased it.

Given that the former app's DNA is embedded into TikTok, it's no surprise that a number of songs have trended on the platform as a result. This is what seems to be currently happening with the popular "6-7" song on TikTok.

What is the "6-7" song on TikTok?

The track is actually called "Doot Doot" by Philadelphia-based rapper Skrilla. After the Eagles secured a victory that paved their way to the Super Bowl, the rapper uploaded footage of himself blasting the song in public celebrating their win. It's said that this footage is going to be used in an upcoming music video for the track.

Broadway World states that Skrilla's recent album, "Underworld" encompasses what it was like growing up in Kensington, Pa. The Mexican/African-American artist also highlights themes of his religion, Santería, in the 15-track collection, which was officially released by Priority Records.

He collaborated on the track with G-Herbo, and even though it's official title is "Doot Doot" it appears that the song has gone viral on TikTok and is most commonly referred to by a line in the chorus where he states, "6-7."

In many of the TikTok videos featuring the track, users can be seen lip-syncing this portion of the chorus. Oftentimes, TikTokers will begin at the start of the chorus. The lyrics are as follows: "Shades on so I roll with the glasses Bro say er cus he's a savage..."

The words continue: "So many dead opps, so many ashes You ain't catch that I can't pass this Shooters stay strapped, I don't need mine Bro put the belt right to they behind The way that switch brrt I know he dyin 6-7 I just bipped right on the highway I just bipped right on the highway Trackhawk, mhm sitting in the driveway"

Lyrically, the song appears to reference acts of violence perpetrated against local rivals. Repeated usage of the term "bipp" indicates, according to Urban Dictionary, breaking into people's parked cars. Effectively, these are smash-and-grab maneuvers where windshields and windows are caved in.

Subsequently, a vehicle's valuables are extricated from the car and taken to be sold independently or for the thieves to keep themselves. In an interview with No Jumper that was uploaded in early 2025, Skrilla says that he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud, however, he ended up missing his sets.

He adds in the interview that he was fond of fellow rapper Rugrat, which is what led to the two collaborating on music together. Skrilla hasn't just collaborated with G Herbo on "Doot Doot" either — the pair also teamed up to produce "Swerve" off of his "Underworld" album. It currently sits at over 795,000 views on YouTube.

