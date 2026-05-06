What Is Blue Dot Fever, and Why Have So Many Artists Caught It Lately? "I’ve decided to support smaller artists at smaller venues. ... I get to brag on having seen them ‘way back when.'" By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 6 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

2026 is the year of tour cancellations, as artists are scrapping shows for vague and unclear reasons. Some cite personal issues, many have sudden health problems, and pretty much all of Hollywood is unable to preform due to "exhaustion."

Article continues below advertisement

At this point, it's become clear that at least some of these artists are lying about the real reason they're cancelling shows — they've come down with Blue Dot Fever. What is this ailment, and why is it spreading across the music industry?

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What is Blue Dot Fever?

Blue Dot Fever is the ailment that artists suddenly come down with, making them unable to perform, also known as low ticket sales. The blue dots refer to how unsold seats show up on websites like Ticketmaster. Too many blue dots often equate to an artist getting "sick" and needing to cancel their tour.

Sadly, the disease is spreading, as more and more musicians are cancelling shows. As concert ticket prices go up, a situation worsened by elements like dynamic pricing, people are making their voices heard via their wallets. As for the artists, tours are becoming more and more expensive to put on, making smaller shows less financially appealing. That said, not every musician has what it takes to sell out stadiums.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ticketmaster

As Threads users have been pointing out, "Blue dot fever is a recession indicator." Another person suggested that artists and fans band together to solve the problem. "Given that concert revenue is most of the money an artist makes, they need to start going after Ticketmaster." A third person shared, "I’ve decided to support smaller artists at smaller venues for a smaller price tag. Plus, if any of them make it to superstar status, I get to brag on having seen them ‘way back when.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Post Malone, Meghan Trainor, and The Pussycat Dolls are among the sufferers.

While all of the aforementioned reasons for Blue Dot Fever are completely valid, some of these artists are suffering from the condition for marketing reasons rather than a broader problem (that certainly exists).

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @postmalone

Article continues below advertisement

For example, Post Malone's tour was scheduled shortly after he headlined Stagecoach. When you factor in the amount of music you get per ticket purchase, Stagecoach is a far more financially sound choice than a Post Malone concert — and you still get to see the same artist.

Therefore, it stands to reason that country music fans got their Post Malone fix — and spent all their money — on Stagecoach tickets rather than his tour.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @meghantrainor

As for Meghan Trainor, much of her fanbase turned on her after she lost a significant amount of weight, claiming that her body-positive music doesn't hit the same way anymore. Regarding The Pussycat Dolls, the harsh truth is they haven't been popular in well over a decade and only have one recent single to tour with.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @pussycatdolls

Truthfully, some of these artists wouldn't sell out huge shows with or without Blue Dot Fever. (No judgment — we can't sell out arenas either!) That said, Blue Dot Fever is definitely real, as many artists have pushed back against elevated ticket pricing and have been rewarded for it.