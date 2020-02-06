We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
screen-shot-2020-02-06-at-31201-pm-1581030738324.png
Source: illumination

How to Decode What the 'Despicable Me's Minions Are Saying, Before 'Rise of Gru' Premieres

By

Chances are you're somewhat familiar with the Despicable Me Minions, whether its from watching any of the three original movies, or either of the two Minions spinoffs. Gru's tiny yellow lab partners are known for their trouble-making ways and incomprehensible way of speaking, and since they're so hard to understand, I've decided to learn how to decode their language.

And if you, too, have wondered what language the Minions speak, stay tuned — I've done a deep dive on Gru's beloved henchmen, to understand what they're saying in the franchise's next film, The Rise of Gru.