What Makes You Different Is Your Strength: Jack Choi on Music, Identity and Growing Up Between Cultures By Reese Watson Published Nov. 16 2026, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: Jack Choi

Jack Choi was born in Chongqing, China, and moved to Korea when he was seven. Later, he attended an American international school before moving to the United States to study at NYU. Today, he lives in Los Angeles, where he continues to build a career in music.

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Each move brought a different environment, new people and new things to learn. But adjusting to a new place was not always easy. Choi often found himself between cultures, trying to understand where he fit and how others saw him. Music became one of the few things that followed him through every stage of his life. It gave him something familiar to return to, even when everything else was changing. Over time, he also began to see that the experiences that once made him feel different could become part of what made his music distinctive.

Learning to Start Again

Moving to Korea at seven meant leaving behind the friends and surroundings Choi had known in Chongqing. He remembers losing touch with his friends almost overnight. He did not have a phone to stay connected with them, and at that age, the distance between China and Korea felt enormous. Starting school in a new country brought its own difficulties. The school environment in Korea felt more intense and close-knit than what he had known before. Breaking into established friendship groups as the new student was difficult, particularly after classmates learned that he was half Chinese. He often felt like an outsider, even as he was learning to adapt to his new surroundings.

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Source: Jack Choi

Later, studying at an American international school introduced another cultural environment. Choi was constantly moving between languages, customs and different ways of seeing the world. He learned to adjust, observe and find common ground with people whose experiences were different from his own. For Choi, music and video games offered a sense of familiarity during these years. He played Riot Games titles such as League of Legends and VALORANT, spending time in worlds that remained familiar even as his own surroundings changed. At the time, he could not have known that his interest in those games would eventually connect with his musical and professional life.

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Music was developing alongside that interest. He had been exposed to different musical traditions from an early age, and electronic production gave him another way to explore them. Gradually, what began as a personal interest became something he wanted to pursue seriously.

Choosing a Different Future

Choi had once considered a future in computer science and coding. It was a practical direction, and it suited his interest in how things work. But music continued to pull him towards a different kind of life. He eventually moved to the United States to study Music Technology at NYU Steinhardt, graduating in 2025 with a Bachelor of Music degree. The decision meant committing to a future that was less predictable than the path he had considered before.

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Pursuing music professionally takes both luck and talent. The competition is considerable. In 2025, around 106,000 new tracks were being uploaded to streaming platforms each day, contributing to a catalogue of approximately 253 million tracks. More than 120 million of those had received fewer than ten streams. Getting music heard, let alone securing opportunities with established artists, requires more than simply making good records.

The K-pop industry has its own demanding process. Songwriter Krysta Youngs has spoken about sending around 300 pitches to Big Hit alone, while songwriter Marion Van der Wees has described days when she worked through nearly 60 songs. Major agencies also draw from extensive networks of international writers. SM Entertainment, for example, has described working with a pool of around 500 overseas producers alongside its in-house songwriters.

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Despite the competition, Choi has secured several significant opportunities. His songs have been placed on hold by IVE and Stray Kids, meaning the artists' teams selected them from hundreds of submissions for consideration for release. He also co-wrote "Closer" with Jason Walsh, which became an official walkout song for VALORANT Champions 2024 in Seoul, released by Riot Games on streaming platforms as part of its compilation The MVMNT Vol. 3. The tournament peaked at 9.13 million concurrent viewers, with 44.38 million unique viewers for the Grand Finals.

His track "BLOOD//WATER" was licensed for the VALORANT Mobile announcement trailer in China, and in September 2026, he headlined VALORANT SOUND Busan as the first Korean "VALORANT Producer DJ." Alongside these projects, he received a publishing offer from Artist Partner Group (APG).

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Choi began making music from his bedroom, learning through practice and sharing his work with others. He gradually connected with producers and songwriters who helped him understand how the industry operates. He learned that creating music was only part of the process. He also had to make his work accessible, reach out to people he wanted to collaborate with and pursue opportunities even when a response was uncertain.

His career has since brought together interests that once occupied separate parts of his life. The games he loved growing up became part of his professional world. His interest in different musical styles gave him room to experiment, while his education helped him develop the technical skills to turn ideas into finished work.

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When Your Background Becomes Part of Your Work

Choi speaks Korean, Mandarin Chinese, and English fluently. That ability gives him a direct connection to three markets that play important roles in the global music industry. It also reflects the different environments in which he grew up and learned to communicate. His experience across China, Korea, and the United States has shaped how he sees the world. It has also given him a range of experiences to draw on creatively.

He has found inspiration in sounds associated with Chongqing, including its light rail and the bubbling rhythm of hotpot. These details come from everyday life, but they can take on a different meaning when he brings them into his music. His influences also reflect the different musical worlds he has encountered. He is interested in K-pop, electronic music and the sounds used in games. He enjoys exploring how different styles can work together rather than feeling that he must choose just one.

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The global reach of K-pop has also created more room for producers and songwriters with different cultural backgrounds. In 2025, ROSÉ and Bruno Mars' ‘APT.’ topped the IFPI Global Singles Chart. KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most-watched title ever, reaching 266 million views, while its song ‘Golden’ ranked second on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for the year. The audience for Korean music thus continues to extend well beyond its home market. For Choi, working across languages and cultures is not simply a personal detail. It can be useful in a business where songs are developed by international teams and intended for audiences around the world.

For a long time, growing up between cultures could have felt like a question of where he belonged. Now, those experiences give him more than one place to draw from. He can take something from one environment, combine it with an idea from another and build something that reflects his own perspective.

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That does not mean every part of the journey was easy or that he always understood what made his background valuable. Sometimes, it takes time to recognise how experiences that once made you feel different can become part of what you offer. Choi's advice to people who feel out of place is to pay attention to what makes them different. Those differences can become useful material for their work and their lives. They do not need to be treated as weaknesses or things to hide.

The People Behind the Dream

When Choi talks about what matters most in his story, he returns to his parents and the role they played in helping him pursue music. His father introduced him to music in an ordinary but lasting way: by playing Santana in the car. He also gave Choi an example of what sustained effort could achieve, building a business across two countries. His mother, meanwhile, encouraged him to take music seriously as a profession.

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While Choi was still in high school, she pushed him towards his first substantial music opportunity: a soundtrack commission for CQPAC. It was an early chance to treat music as work, rather than simply something he enjoyed doing in his spare time. His parents supported his education and ambitions, but their encouragement came with an expectation. Choi could pursue the path he cared about as long as he approached it seriously. That understanding gave him the freedom to follow music while recognising the responsibility that came with the opportunity.

Moving to the United States for university meant leaving behind the familiar once again, this time to build a future around his ambitions. His parents' support made that possible, and he remains conscious of what they invested in his education and development. It is easy to focus on the visible parts of a creative career: the projects, the performances and the moments when hard work begins to pay off. The support behind those achievements is less visible. For Choi, his parents' influence is not just part of his background. It helped shape how he approaches his work.