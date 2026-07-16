What to Know and Consider After a Car Accident
Knowing what to do after an accident is only part of the resolution. If you are pursuing a personal injury case, there are additional steps you may want to consider.
Vehicle accidents can happen at any time, making preparation important. Knowing what to do after a car accident may provide a blueprint for what to do even when the stress of the accident begins to have an effect.
Beyond knowing what to do in the immediate aftermath, understanding your legal options, such as Gemma Law, can provide a starting point for pursuing a serious injury case.
Should you choose to pursue legal guidance, you may need to understand what to do immediately after a car accident as well as what evidence to collect for your lawyer to make your case.
What to Do After a Car Accident
As of January 2025, Rhode Island saw 246 serious injuries from crashes on its highways. The report notes a downward trend in crashes, yet with accidents still occurring, preparation remains important.
The State Police provide a comprehensive list of steps to follow if you are involved in a car accident, including:
- Stop the vehicle
- Check for injuries/call emergency services
- Call the authorities to report the accident
These steps may help you understand how to follow the law, but personal research into local law around car accidents may still be beneficial for a deeper understanding.
While these steps address the immediate aftermath of an accident, there are further actions to consider if you may want to file a personal injury claim in the future, especially if the accident resulted in personal injury.
Collecting Evidence and Documentation
Documentation may assist a legal professional with building your case, and some of the necessary documentation needs to be collected at the scene. This can include photos or videos of the scene depicting road conditions and vehicle damage.
Additionally, you should also gather the names of people involved, the drivers and passengers, as they may be witnesses later on in the process. These people may help build a complete picture of what occurred at the scene of the accident.
Medical Documentation
In personal injury cases, the documentation of medical treatment may be among the most crucial pieces of evidence. To receive a settlement for work missed or emotional distress, having a record of medical treatment received that demonstrates an injury severe enough to require absence from work or emotional strain may be consequential.
Car crash injuries may develop incrementally after the accident. Pain, stiffness, swelling, headaches, or mobility issues may appear hours or days after an incident. It is important not only to keep or gain access to initial check-up information, but also to the records in their entirety. Keeping them together in an easy-to-find location may improve future access to the records.
The Importance of Proper Documentation
People may believe that once they have been to the doctor, called their insurance, and hired a lawyer, the process is over or will naturally move on without them, but there may be more pieces after these basic steps.
Symptoms can develop, and some injuries may require repeated visits to the doctor. These later symptoms and medical attention are just as important as the initial ones, and should be documented thoroughly as evidence for representation.
FAQ
What should someone document after an accident?
They should document photos, witness names, medical visits, receipts, incident reports, and a timeline of symptoms.
Why are delayed symptoms important?
Seeking treatment for delayed symptoms is just as important to a case as proving necessary work absence, emotional distress, or financial hardship.
What common mistakes may people make after an accident?
People often assume work on a claim is resolved too early and fail to keep records that may matter later.