When Is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Finale? Everything You Need to Know On finale night, host Ariana Madix will reveal the results from fourth place to the winning couple. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 9 2026, 2:49 a.m. ET Source: @loveislandusa/X

Season 8 of Love Island USA has entered its final week. Only four couples will make it to the finale, and the USA will vote on which one takes home the $100,000 prize.

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Peacock has confirmed the Season 8 finale will air Sunday, July 12, at 9 p.m. ET. The Family Day episode airs Thursday, July 9, at the same time on Peacock.

What to Expect from ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Finale

Six couples currently remain in the villa: Trinity and Bryce, Melanie and Sincere, Titi and KC, Kenzie and Dylan, Kayda and Zach, and Aniya and Carl. A viewer vote will send one or two couples home before the finale, leaving four couples to compete for the title.

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On finale night, host Ariana Madix will reveal the results from fourth place to the winning couple. The four finalists will each go on a last romantic date before the winners are announced.

Vote NOW for the 4 couples you want in the finale! Must be 4 couples or your vote won't count.



Voting opens at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and closes at 12:30 a.m. E.T./9:30 p.m. PT. Voting is open in the U.S. only. #LoveIslandUSA https://t.co/Yn1aDPPYO9 pic.twitter.com/J26fDconzt — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 8, 2026

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The winning couple will each receive an envelope, but only one will contain the $100,000 prize. The person holding the winning envelope will then decide whether to keep the money or split it with their partner.

Season 8 consists of 35 episodes, according to IMDb. For the upcoming Family Day episode, a teaser at the end of Tuesday’s episode showed family members entering the villa and Islanders reacting with cheers ahead of the final public vote.

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How to Vote for the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Winner

Peacock has not yet announced when voting for the Season 8 winner will open.

To vote, fans must download the free Love Island USA app through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, the app will direct fans to a registration portal where they can verify their U.S. phone number to participate. It is pertinent to mention here that fans are limited to one vote per person in each voting window.

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Voting periods typically open either at the start of an episode or immediately after it airs.

Episode 31 Recap

Melanie and Sincere were chosen for a night in the Hideaway, which was marked by awkward conversations instead of sweeping romance. Zach told Kayda he wants to be exclusive, a move that sparked mixed reactions among the women, with Trinity even joking that it sounded more like a “situationship” before offering her support.

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Kayda wants to trust in what she and Zach have 🥹 #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/IIY6syKphr — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 8, 2026