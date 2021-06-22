NBC's 'College Bowl' Reboot was Serious About Safety During the Pandemic

NFL star Peyton Manning is hosting the reboot of College Bowl, but he won't be alone. He, alongside his brothers Cooper and Eli, are executive producers on the show. And Cooper will be hosting with Peyton, so fans will see the relationship between the two of them and how that will play out on camera.

"Once we started getting into the remote gameplay with Peyton and Cooper, all of a sudden our show started to feel alive," Shannon said to Variety. "Their banter is hysterical, and it’s organic. None of it is written, and the two of them just bust each other’s chops on a regular basis."

You can watch College Bowl on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST starting June 22, 2021. Watch the episodes the next day on Peacock.