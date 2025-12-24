Season 1 of 'It: Welcome to Derry' Was a Resounding Success — When Does Season 2 Drop? 'It: Welcome to Derry' explores the cyclical nature of the Pennywise horror, but when will Season 2 haunt our dreams? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 24 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: HBO Max

With the release of It: Welcome to Derry, fans of the beloved horror film are taken back in time to see where it all began. The series is a prequel exploring the events before It, and they take audiences on a dark and grim journey through the secrets that haunt Derry, Maine.

But with Season 1 striking such a chilling chord with enthusiastic audiences, the question now turns to: When will Season 2 come out? And we have some answers, but many more questions. Here's what we know about the release date for Season 2 of It: Welcome to Derry.

When will Season 2 of 'It: Welcome to Derry' come out?

There's nothing quite like a prequel released years after an original movie to get audiences hyped and losing their minds over the return to a beloved universe. And that's exactly what happened with Season 1 of Welcome to Derry. The original It book by Stephen King was released back in 1986, and the made-for-TV movie followed in 1990 before fans were given an updated version in 2017.

So, it's safe to say that diehard fans have been waiting a very long time to learn about the lore leading up to It, and now that lore is being played out on the small screen as HBO Max streams Welcome to Derry. But when will Season 2 hit your home streaming theater?

In an October 2025 interview with Variety, the series co-creator Andy Muschietti explained, "Our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise, which are 1962, 1935, and 1908." He added that, "over the course of these three seasons, we’re gonna probably get closer to the meaning of the turtle, how it affects the behavior of our characters and the mythological backstory." So the story is meant to be at least three seasons.

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date yet. It's difficult to say when the series will drop Season 2, or even if it will, but it seems likely that with the success of Season 1, we can expect not only a second season, but an expeditious one at that. At least, that's what It fans are hoping for and crossing their fingers for in 2026 or 2027.

What is 'It: Welcome to Derry' about?

The series has resonated well among horror fans and newbies to the genre alike, but what is it really about? Welcome to Derry explores the years before It, providing a prequel to set the stage for the popular and disturbing cult classic horror film.

In the 1960s, the death of a child sparked a group of young friends to try to uncover the truth behind his death. They investigated the unusual circumstances that led to his death and uncovered a grim secret that ends Season 1 on an intense note and sets the stage for a jaw-dropping Season 2.

One thing that occurs to those paying attention is that the horrifying events behind what led to young Matty's death appear to be cyclical, suggesting that the town of Derry is deep within a cycle of horror and death. We're only just starting to see the truth emerge in Season 1, leading to big questions for Season 2.

