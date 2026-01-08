Trae Young Is a Wizard Now — Here’s When He Could Actually Hit the Court Washington landed Trae Young, but his arrival on the court comes with more uncertainty than excitement. By Darrell Marrow Published Jan. 8 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hawks star Trae Young is headed to Washington, but if you’re wondering when he’ll actually suit up for the Wizards, the answer is a little complicated. The trade news came as a shock to Hawks fans, as Trae was one of the team's biggest scorers before injuries sidelined him.

Article continues below advertisement

On Jan. 8, the four-time All-Star guard was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Washington Wizards in a deal that sent CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to Atlanta, per ESPN. While the move immediately reshapes Washington’s rebuild, Trae is not expected to debut right away.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When will Trae Young play?

According to ESPN, Trae is listed as out due to a right quadriceps injury, and Washington has not announced an official return date. He is expected to miss at least the Wizards’ upcoming game on Friday, Jan. 9, making Sunday, Jan. 11, at Phoenix the earliest realistic window for a debut—assuming the trade is finalized by the league and Trae clears his physical. Team officials have been cautious, especially given that the athlete has already missed significant time this season.

According to Reuters, Trae has been dealing with a right quad contusion, and earlier this season, he also dealt with a sprained MCL, which limited him to 10 games so far. Despite injuries limiting his availability this season, Trae has been one of the franchise's biggest assets.

Article continues below advertisement

During the course of his full career with the Hawks, Trae built one of the most impressive resumes of any guard in the league. He averaged 25.2 points and 9.8 assists per game as a Hawk, per Reuters, and became the franchise’s all-time leader in both assists (4,837) and three-pointers made (1,295). At his playmaking peak last season, Trae led the entire NBA in assists at 11.6 per game, according to The Washington Post.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Trae Young traded to the Washington Wizards?

The trade marks the end of an era in Atlanta. Trae has been the face of the Hawks since they drafted him in 2018, but the relationship had grown increasingly complicated. Atlanta never extended him last offseason, and the team struggled to gain traction this year, going 2–8 in games Trae played.

Financial considerations also played a role. According to The Washington Post, Trae is owed roughly $46 million this season and holds a nearly $49 million player option for next year. For the Hawks, the deal brings roster flexibility and veteran scoring, while quietly signaling a reset.

Article continues below advertisement

In return, the Atlanta Hawks bring in CJ, a proven veteran scorer on an expiring contract, along with Corey, a reliable perimeter shooter signed to a longer-term deal. The pairing gives Atlanta immediate offensive production while preserving future roster flexibility as the franchise recalibrates.