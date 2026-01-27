Melania Trump's Documentary Feels Like Fake News, but It's Very Real — Here's How to Watch It Melania Trump is reportedly very nice. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 27 2026, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@melaniatrump

Back in October 2024, Melania Trump released her memoir. The aptly-titled Melania promised to revisit extraordinary events she witnessed while dishing on the incredible people she had met along the way. Instead, what we got was 256 pages of compliments, a glimpse into her privileged childhood, and countless unfinished stories. There was also a brief mention of the 2020 election that involved references to voter fraud.

A few months later, Puck News revealed that Amazon shelled out $40 million to license a documentary about Melania, called Melania: Twenty Days to History. The project would be helmed by disgraced director Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by six women. It follows Melania during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration. Here's where to watch Melania Trump's documentary.

If you want to watch 'Melania: Twenty Days to History,' you'll have to leave your house, for now.

Despite the fact that the Melania documentary was licensed by Amazon, you won't be able to find it on Prime just yet. The movie hits theaters Jan. 30, 2026. There is currently no streaming release date. According to The Guardian, a soft launch in the United Kingdom is not going well. It will be released in more than 100 theaters in the U.K., and as of Jan. 26, a handful of tickets had been sold.

Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, one of the country’s biggest cinema operators, told the outlet that 12 tickets across five theater locations had been snatched up for the opening date. He has actually been on the receiving end of more criticism than excitement. Each time Tim was called, he patiently explained that as long as a movie is approved by the British Board of Film Classification, 99 percent of the time, they will show it. "We do not play judge and jury to censor movies."

The production side of Melania Trump's documentary was reportedly rough.

Crew members who worked on Melania's documentary told Rolling Stone that it was not a good time. They specifically had problems with director Brett Ratner. Melania was described as "totally nice." This is the first movie Ratner has made since the allegations surfaced in 2017. "I feel a little bit uncomfortable with the propaganda element of this," said one person on the production team. "But Brett Ratner was the worst part of working on this project.”

Evidently, Ratner was messy, and we mean that literally. He appeared to be incapable of throwing away his own trash. "He did actually chew a piece of gum and throw it in a coffee cup on my cart," recalled one person, "[but] didn’t acknowledge my existence for even one nanosecond." Another person spoke of a time when Ratner greedily ate in front of the crew, who were not allowed to break for meals that day. He also apparently did this in an area where eating wasn't permitted.