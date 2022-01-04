Is Fox's New Drama Series 'The Cleaning Lady' Actually Filmed in Las Vegas?

Thony's husband, Marco (Ivan Shaw), is struggling with a gambling addiction and is unable to get a visa to travel with his family. Now it's all up to Thony, whose visa ran out a year ago, to travel to the U.S. illegally with her son. They move in with Marco's sister while they wait for a bone marrow donor for Luca, but they struggle to make ends meet since Thony's not allowed to work. When the system fails her and pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to sit by and be beaten down. She'll do whatever is necessary to save her child.