6-Year-Old Morgan Nick's Kidnapper Has Been Identified — Who Is Billy Jack Lincks? "And that love continues to shine. Morgan's heart shines on." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 1 2024, 8:04 p.m. ET

On Aug. 29, 1995, an 11-year-old girl was out walking with her younger brothers in the town of Van Buren, Ark. when a man in a red pickup truck pulled up next to them, reported 40/29 News. The little girl later told police that the man paid her brothers to walk away, made lewd comments about her, and asked if she would come home with him. Frightened, she ran away and was able to contact the police. An Arkansas resident later identified the truck and police picked up its owner, Billy Jack Lincks.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Lincks was convicted of sexual solicitation of a child in March 1996 and sentenced to six years in prison. Years later, he would be connected to the disappearance of 6-year-old Morgan Nick, who vanished from her home in Alma, Ark., two months before the incident in Van Buren. So, who is Billy Jack Lincks? Details to follow.

Who is Billy Jack Lincks?

Lincks was paroled in June 2000 and passed away a month later at the age of 75. Almost 20 years later, Alma police decided to take another look at Morgan's case. They were able to find his pickup truck, which had changed hands several times since Linck was incarcerated. The new owner had no idea the truck could be connected to a crime, and happily let police look for evidence by conducting a thorough examination.

Although it had been 25 years since Nick went missing, the FBI Evidence Response Team was able to find "multiple forms of matter, including hair," in the vehicle. They held onto the evidence until new technology allowed them to properly test it. Thankfully authorities didn't have to wait long because in July 2023, Alma Police Det. Shawn Taylor learned that "advanced analysis processes were available at Texas-based Othram Laboratory." Taylor submitted the evidence in December 2023.

The new DNA testing technology was able to build a DNA profile from hair with or without its root. Previously this could not be determined on a strand of hair that wasn't pulled from the root. After comparing it to a strand of hair from Morgan's mother, Colleen Nick, it was determined that a "comparison could be made between her DNA profile and the DNA profile developed from the evidence recovered in the truck," per Othram Labs. It is now believed Lincks at the very least had Morgan in his truck.

What happened to Morgan Nick?

Despite the fact that authorities are certain Lincks was involved with Morgan's abduction, they do not know what happened beyond the fact that she was definitely in his truck. The little girl was with her family at a late-night Little League game on June 6, 1995, when she wandered away to catch fireflies. That was the last time anyone saw her. Witnesses told police they saw a man in a red pickup truck watching her during the game.

That was the last time anyone saw Morgan and with Lincks being dead, the possibility of learning more is slim. Still, her mother keeps Morgan's memory alive through the Morgan Nick Foundation. The organization helps families who are also dealing with the loss of a missing loved one.