This Is Who Is Replacing Bryson DeChambeau's Longtime Caddie, Tim Tucker

On July 1, 2021, it was reported that pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker had decided on going their separate ways. This happened before the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Mich. Tim was on duty during practice rounds, but by Thursday, Bryson had a new caddie named Ben Schomin, who comes from Cobra/Puma Golf.

Bryson's agent wanted to clarify that Tim wasn't let go or fired, and that it was a mutual decision between the two of them. “All good things come to end. Bryson and Tim are grateful for all the great times they had together. Like any player-caddie relationship, it ran its course. They mutually decided it was time to move on and both wish each other all the best in their future endeavors," Brett Falkoff said.

Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker part ways ahead of first round at Rocket Mortgage Classic. https://t.co/6qEpwQZ9ap — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 1, 2021

The news was first reported by No Laying Up, which tweeted, "Source: Bryson's caddie, Tim Tucker, will not be on the bag for Bryson today. Tim was present and caddying for Bryson in the practice rounds this week. There will be more to this story." This was July 1.

There will be more to this story. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

A little bit later, they tweeted with an update, saying, "It appears that someone from the Cobra/Puma team will be caddying for Bryson today."

It appears that someone from the Cobra/Puma team will be caddying for Bryson today. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

They finally tweeted the news of the split, saying, "Multiple sources: Tim Tucker has quit, and will no longer caddie for Bryson. Tim was on the bag for all 8 of Bryson's tour wins."

Tim was on the bag for all 8 of Bryson's tour wins. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

No Laying Up also mentioned that Bryce and Tim had parted ways before — but that it was unlikely that Tim would come back this time. "Worth noting — Tim and Bryson have parted ways before, notably in 2017, but reunited in 2018. Obviously player/caddie situations are fluid, but my understanding of the situation is, they are unlikely to work together again," they tweeted.

Obviously player/caddie situations are fluid, but my understanding of the situation is, they are unlikely to work together again. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

Who is Bryson DeChambeau's caddie, Tim Tucker? Bryson has known his (former) caddie, Tim Tucker, since he was 15 years old. Tim is an experienced caddie and player who was involved in the 2007 U.S. Mid Amateur Tournament as well as the 2013 Pacific Northwest Men's Amateur Championship. While not much is available about his personal life, we do know that Bryson and Tim had a great working relationship, and Bryson especially employed Tim because he used the vector green-reading system, which Bryson preferred. Source: Instagram/Tim Tucker Article continues below advertisement According to Essentially Sports, Tim earned a base salary of $120,000 as well as a payout of $353,801, which reportedly made him the sixth highest-paid caddie in 2020. Bryson has described Tim as having a "calming" effect on him and his game. He added, "He’s super easy and cool and collected. Whatever I say, it doesn’t bother him at all. We just go out there and have a good time.” Spoke with some Tour caddies about their reaction to Bryson splitting with his caddie Tim Tucker.https://t.co/SbG7xpkj80 — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) July 2, 2021 Source: Twitter Article continues below advertisement Was there a specific reason why Tim quit? Not really. "It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other," Brett, Bryson's agent, said. However, according to Golf, Bryson wasn't the easiest person to work for, and the job was demanding. "DeChambeau is frequently the last player on the driving range at night during tournament weeks. He had a well-publicized late-night session the Saturday before winning the U.S. Open at Winged Foot last September, and he also hit balls well past dark at last month’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines," Golf reported. Article continues below advertisement