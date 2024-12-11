Who Is Lionel Messi's Bodyguard? The Imposing Security Expert Has Charmed the World "I heard while Messi was sleeping, the bodyguard tackled a nightmare." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 11 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @hrplays01

In the world of soccer, few names inspire such instant international recognition quite like Lionel Messi. Originally from Argentina, the soccer superstar plays in the Major League Soccer club for Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. When he's not making headlines for his on-field skills as forward and captain, he's being buzzed about for being a sweet guy with a little bit of a temper.

There are other headlines circling around Messi, but these involve someone close to him: his bodyguard. The imposing security expert is never far from his charge, and an entire internet community of admirers has grown over time. Here's what we know about Messi's bodyguard, who he is, and what their relationship is like.

Who is Messi's bodyguard? The famous security guard has made quite a name for himself.

Messi's bodyguard is a man named Yassine Chueko. With his signature shaved head and thick, full beard, he's instantly recognizable as Lionel's handsome shadow. He is best known for being at Messi's shoulder, in between him and nearly everyone else, and always on the ball whenever a fan tries to step out of line. As the most famous world soccer player in the U.S., Messi is a bit of a target for misbehaving fans or critics.

Yassine is a former U.S. Navy Seal. According to La Nacion, he served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Messi hired him upon the recommendation of Inter Miami club president David Beckham. In his role as bodyguard, he not only follows Messi around day to day, but he also tracks him around the pitch to ensure no pitch invaders can harm him. Being a bodyguard requires trust, but their relationship goes beyond boss and security expert. According to Yassine, they're more like family.

In an interview with DailyMail, Yassine explained, "Messi does not consider me only his bodyguard but also a friend. We talk, we laugh, and get to know our personalities together. He always invites me to lunch and treats me well. When he won the Ballon d’Or, we were on the plane and he told me, 'Yassine, carry the Ballon d’Or in your hand!' I told him, 'OK...' At first, I thought he wanted me to carry it somewhere else. And then when I carried it, he said to his son and wife: 'The winner of the Ballon d'Or for the best bodyguard is Yassine.'"

Yassine said, "It was a beautiful moment and words I will never forget from the best player in the world. I feel as if I am part of his family and I am trying hard to protect him not only from the physical side but also from the psychological side because he trusts me a lot and depends on me and for my part, I give all my focus to him. He is very humble."

The internet often shares Chuck Norris-esque jokes about Messi's bodyguard.

Luckily for both Yassine and Messi, they can be humble all they want because the internet is ready with the ego-boosting jokes. There was a time when Chuck Norris was the epitome of all things manly and tough, and jokes like him went along the lines of, "In the Beginning there was nothing ... Then Chuck Norris roundhouse kicked nothing and told it to get a job." Now, the internet is passing the tough torch on to Yassine.

In comment sections everywhere of videos showing Yassine lurking like an avenging force of nature to keep Messi safe, people are taking note of the soldier's keen eye and quick reflexes. In one comment section, a fan writes, "Messi was supposed to have two more children but the bodyguard didn't let Messi's wife get close to him." Another quips, "I heard while Messi was sleeping, the bodyguard tackled a nightmare."