Who is Satish Sanpal's wife, Tabinda Sanpal, the gold queen of 'Desi Bling'? She is a Dubai-based socialite, businesswoman and fashionista. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 23 2026, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tabinda.sanpal

Netflix’s reality TV series Desi Bling has drawn attention to the lives of Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal and his wife, Tabinda Sanpal. From the couple's Burj Khalifa residence to Satish's reported collection of 40 kilograms of gold, the show has sparked discussion online about their lifestyle.

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Tabinda Sanpal has also become a topic of conversation among viewers because of her luxury lifestyle and traditional views on marriage. Online reactions have been mixed, with some praising her perspective and others criticizing it. Here’s all we know about her.

Who is Tabinda Sanpal?

Tabinda Sanpal has been described as a Dubai-based socialite, businesswoman and fashionista. She is the second wife of Indian-origin, Dubai-based billionaire Satish Sanpal, who hails from Jabalpur, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, according to NDTV Lifestyle. The two have been married for almost 10 years.

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He has two sons from his first marriage to a Dubai-based woman, who also reportedly leads an equally luxurious lifestyle. With Satish, Tabinda has a daughter named Isabella.

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In the series, Tabinda was introduced as the founder and director of ANAX Capital, one of the divisions of ANAX Holdings, founded by Satish in 2018. According to her social media, the couple invests the majority of its time in attending high-profile events from across the world.

After her appearance in Desi Bling, Tabinda is popularly called “the gold queen,” as Satish revealed that he had promised to weigh his wife in gold on their 10th anniversary. In a statement, Tabinda said, “I already own 40 kg of gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around 3 kg of gold.”

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Satish Sanpal and his wife Tabinda’s statements on Netflix’s Desi Bling are creating a lot of buzz on social media. From talking openly about partying with other women to showcasing kilos of gold and an ultra-luxurious lifestyle, their relationship seems to revolve around wealth,… pic.twitter.com/nz61UPWtFf — Bharat Mata ke Sewak (@CountryGulshan) May 25, 2026

This surprised many viewers, with many also questioning her conventional habits, such as massaging her husband's feet and clipping his nails. One topic that has drawn particular attention is an arrangement discussed by the couple involving Satish socializing with different women at parties. The arrangement prompted criticism from some social media users, who argued that it normalized infidelity within a relationship.

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Doing ‘Desi Bling’ was “Something Very Different”

During an interview with The Lovin Dubai Show, Tabinda reflected on how her life changed after appearing on the Netflix show. She said negative comments initially affected her and acknowledged receiving both praise and criticism from viewers.

"Doing a show like this was something very different," she said. "We are not actors and actresses. Me and Satish, we've never done anything like this in our life. So for us, it was very different."

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She added that she has since become more comfortable with public reactions.