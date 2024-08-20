Home > Television Who Is the Voice of DANI on 'The Anonymous'? “I hate DANI [laughs]. I’m going to just put it out there," says contestant Xavier E. Prather. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 20 2024, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: USA Network / Instagram | @xaviereprather

The new reality series, The Anonymous, is already kicking butt and taking names. Made by the creators of The Traitors, The Circle, and Squid Game: The Challenge, the USA Network social competition follows 12 players pitted against each other.

They must lie, deceive, and compete against each other in two modes: face-to-face and anonymously behind an avatar. The Digital Anonymous Networking Interface (DANI) pulls the strings. We already know a lot about the cast, but who is the voice of DANI on The Anonymous?

Who is the Voice of DANI the Anonymous?

Since DANI is A.I., there is no voice actor behind her interface. It’s her job to oversee everything on the show. In anonymous mode, she has contestants secretly plot against each other in their underground hideouts. Here, they can strategize, lie about one another, and exchange information. Above the surface, they must work together as a team to build up the $100,000 prize pot. DANI then has players conduct tests to match each other to their secret handles.

The game's goal is to stay anonymous for as long as possible. However, like Lana on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, she is cheeky toward the houseguests. In a clip, a contestant jokes that he will call his mom to deal with DANI. She claps back by saying, “Your mama has no authority here.” Another video tagline reads: “She’s the head of the house and she’s A.I. A.F.”

Another time, she’s more creepy than cheeky. “I was going to ask how you all slept, but I was watching you all night,” she tells the houseguests.

DANI wasn’t exactly well-liked by the houseguests.

When it comes to reality TV shows, the host is normally well-liked. Just look at Julie Chen-Moonves from Big Brother (although some question if she’s a robot sometimes). Or the notoriously fashionable Alan Cumming who hosts the U.S. version of The Traitors. These hosts are well-liked and well-respected by the contestants. The same can’t be said for DANI. Since she’s just a voice bossing the contestants around, it was a lot easier for her to get on the houseguests’ nerves.

Xavier E. Prather didn’t mince any words in an interview with Decider. “I hate DANI [laughs]. I’m going to just put it out there. You can put that as a giant headline. 'Xavier E. Prather hates DANI'” he said. Xavier explained that DANI was rude, never let the players sleep in, and was always talking trash to the contestants.

