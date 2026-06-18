Who’s Who in ‘I Will Find You’: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s New Drama The series follows David Burroughs, wrongfully serving a life sentence for the murder of his three-year-old son. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 18 2026, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Netflix website

Netflix has adapted Harlan Coben’s thriller novel, I Will Find You, as a limited series, now streaming in multiple languages. Coben is a bestselling author whose Myron Bolitar mystery series won the Edgar, Shamus and Anthony Awards. Several of his novels have previously been adapted for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

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The series, adapted by showrunner and creator Robert Hull, follows David Burroughs, wrongfully serving a life sentence for the murder of his three-year-old son. When his former sister-in-law and an investigative journalist, Rachel, arrives with a photograph suggesting the boy may still be alive, David breaks out of prison to find him and clear his name.

Source: Netflix website

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A Look at the Cast Behind Netflix’s New Mystery Series

Sam Worthington, known for Avatar, leads the series as David. Britt Lower of Severance plays Rachel Mills, David's former sister-in-law, who believes he is innocent. Milo Ventimiglia, known for his role in This Is Us, portrays Rachel’s former boyfriend and a prominent Boston philanthropist, who also helps David as he evades the authorities.

All 8 episodes of Harlan Coben’s crime thriller mini series I WILL FIND YOU, starring Britt Lower, Sam Worthington, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Chi McBride, Erin Richards, Madeleine Stowe, and Jonathan Tucker, are on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pvi96cPIYk — Film Festival (@LifeIsAFilmFest) June 18, 2026

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Logan Browning, who plays Sarah Greer, is a Boston-based member of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force. The cast also includes Chi McBride (Pushing Daisies), Erin Richards (Gotham), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Madeleine Stowe (It: Welcome to Derry), Aaron Ashmore (Smallville) and Clancy Brown (The Penguin).

What Early Reviews Reveal About "I Will Find You"

Despite its pedigree, the series has drawn largely mixed reviews. According to Variety, the eight-episode mystery thriller is a “gripping and immersive tale about the depths of parental love, the anguish of loss and the lengths people will go to in order to get the lives they believe they are owed.”

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I WILL FIND YOU on Netflix is the first Harlan Coben series to actually play out in the United States. Eight episodes may seem like a lot, but with the crime mystery and the conspiracy thriller plot, there is plenty of story to tell. Read our review↘️https://t.co/czxFbIZ8tz — Heaven of Horror (@HeavenOfHorror) June 18, 2026

Daniel Fienberg, in his The Hollywood Reporter review, wrote, “I Will Find You is a disposable mixture of repetition, red herrings, narrative dead-ends and illogical resolutions, but in part thanks to a top-notch cast led by Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Chi McBride and Logan Browning, even the rampant wheel-spinning remains generally watchable, amid the irritation.”

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Writing for IndieWire, Ben Travers described it as something other than slop, noting it possesses a level of outlandish ingenuity slop does not. Jesse Hassenger from The Wrap wrote, “I Will Find You feels designed to spin its wheels as fast as possible, for 30 to 40 minutes at a time, rather than offer anything more substantial than momentary (and lightly preposterous) thrills.”