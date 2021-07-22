The 2021 Olympics Are Referred to as the 'Tokyo 2020' Games for a Simple Reason

Millions of people around the world look forward to the Olympic Games every four years. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, what was supposed to be held in 2020 was postponed to 2021. Even still, tons of stipulations and regulations have been put in place to ensure everyone's safety.

Even though all of these changes are being made, one thing is staying the same: the name. The games are being held in 2021, but they will still be officially referred to as the "Tokyo 2020" Olympics. Here's why.

Why are the Olympics still called "2020"?

According to Yahoo Sports, when the games were postponed because of the pandemic, it was agreed upon by the organizers that the games would be referred to by the year 2020. In a joint statement by International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, it was said that the games could "stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times" and that the torch could symbolize a light the end of it all.

Source: Getty Images

Yahoo Sports points out that in addition to that, the reason for sticking with "2020" was a marketing decision. There had already been tons of money poured into marketing "Toyko 2020" that would have all gone to waste if they had to change a number on the end. A source from the organizing committee told Yahoo Sports that "torches, medals, other branding items, and merchandise were already being made using the name ‘Tokyo 2020’ and a name change would have meant additional costs."

