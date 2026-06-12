Why Fans & Brands Are Paying Attention to Creators Like Emma Schurink She’s become a modern digital brand in her own right. By Distractify Staff Published June 12 2026, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Emma Schurink

In today’s digital-first world, brands are no longer relying solely on traditional celebrities to capture consumer attention. Instead, companies are increasingly investing in creators who know how to build authentic relationships with online audiences, and Emma Schurink is quickly becoming one of the names attracting attention.

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At just 22 years old, the Rotterdam-born creator has developed a strong presence across Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat by producing the kind of content audiences genuinely engage with. Rather than presenting a perfectly curated image, Emma’s content blends humor, lifestyle moments, travel experiences, and relatable everyday situations that resonate with a generation raised on social media.

That authenticity is exactly what brands are looking for.

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Modern consumers, particularly Gen Z audiences, are becoming increasingly selective about the content they trust online. Traditional advertising often struggles to create the same level of engagement that creators naturally generate through short-form videos and personal storytelling. Influencers like Emma have mastered the ability to make content feel organic while still driving attention and visibility for the brands they work with.

Emma’s international background also adds another layer to her appeal. Having spent years living abroad before returning to the Netherlands, she brings a globally-minded perspective to her platform that resonates with audiences across different cultures. Her content reflects both aspirational travel and relatable day-to-day experiences, creating a balance that feels accessible rather than overly polished.

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But beyond social media engagement, Emma represents something even more valuable in today’s creator economy: entrepreneurial thinking. She understands that influence is not just about followers, it’s about community, consistency, and long-term brand value. By building a loyal audience across multiple platforms, she has positioned herself as more than just a content creator; she’s become a modern digital brand in her own right.