Season 4 of 'The Boys' Answers the Mystery Behind Kimiko's Silence (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 7 of The Boys. In the blink of an eye, Season 4 of The Boys is about to reach its curtain call. But before we can bring this intense and emotional installment to a close, there are quite a few lingering questions that we need answered as soon as possible.

One of the biggest mysteries in the Prime Video superhero series centers on Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara). Since her debut in Season 1, she has remained mute, and the reason behind her silence has remained a mystery — until now.

Why can't Kimiko speak in 'The Boys'?

In Episode 7, titled "The Insider," Kimiko reunites with a recently liberated Frenchie (Tomer Capone). He tells her that he doesn't wish to be free, feeling he deserves to rot in a prison cell for the rest of his life for everything he's done in the past.

Kimiko finds him "exhausting," suggesting he should've asked her for help. Frenchie argues she can't help him because she doesn't understand — but that couldn't be further from the truth. It's then that Kimiko discloses the real reason behind her silence.

"It was my first night at camp," Kimiko recalls because viewers are transported back to that exact moment. The leader tells Kimiko and the rest of the girls that they will all "move like ghosts in silence." Viewers then see a young Kimiko preparing to battle another girl, while the leader warns that the first to cry out will lose.

As the leader draws a gun, Kimiko and the other young girl assume fighting stances, both wielding knives. They circle each other before engaging in combat. Back in the present, Kimiko sadly confesses to Frenchie, "I murdered her without making a sound." She continues, "When I was allowed to speak again... I couldn't."

Frenchie consoles Kimiko, assuring her she had no choice. Scoffing, she responds sharply, "Of course, I did." Overcome with emotion, Kimiko admits, "Better they kill me, than what I did to that girl. What I did to lots of girls."

Kimiko then turns to Frenchie and declares, "I look in the mirror and hate what I see. So, I understand more than you know." Frenchie reassures Kimiko, telling her she shouldn't hate herself. Kimiko claps back, "Then neither should you."