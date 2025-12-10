Australia Is the First Country to Place an Official Ban on Social Media for Kids Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called social media with kids "a global issue." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 10 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

In a move that might have had some people wondering why it wasn't a policy before now, Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for kids under 16 years old. So, why did Australia ban social media, and why now? It was a long time coming, and other countries could follow suit, though for now, Australia is working on its own efforts to double down on the ban.

According to Time, kids under 16 no longer have access to social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, beginning on Dec. 10, 2025. It is due to the rising safety risks among youth and how vulnerable they are on social media, even with parents checking up on them. The hope is that, in time, kids will be widely shielded from the potential dangers of social media and more educated on what to expect.

Why did Australia ban social media?

According to ABC News, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that one goal of the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 is to allow kids under 16 to be kids and to live their lives without the pressure and lure of screens. While they might still have access to screens in general, social media is now legally out of their hands.

"This reform will change lives," he said, per ABC News. "For Australian kids … allowing them to just have their childhood. For Australian parents, enabling them to have greater peace of mind. But also for the global community, who are looking at Australia and saying, 'Well, if Australia can do it, why can't we?'"

The federal government's long social media ban for children under 16 is now in effect.



Here are are the platforms and apps that children can and cannot access in Australia from today.



Keep up to date with today's headlines: https://t.co/LEXwrNsd4b pic.twitter.com/K1nkAjSSxM — SBS News (@SBSNews) December 9, 2025

AP reported that all Australian states and territories approved the law. However, while Tasmania also approved it, the small state also reportedly wanted the age to be set at 14. Still, with the under-16 age restriction in place, it means that kids will not be able to legally access social media until their 16th birthday.

Could other countries ban social media for kids too?

Even though some platforms might have an age requirement, in countries like the United States, it's as easy as putting in a year to make a user appear old enough so they can open an account and set up a profile. So far, government officials in the U.S. have not announced plans to implement a similar social media ban for kids, but other countries have considered following in Australia's footsteps.

Aussie kids after today's social media ban: pic.twitter.com/3HKtBDYSs9 — Four Finger Discount (@fourfingerpod) December 10, 2025