Why Did Jonathan Lemire Leave 'Way Too Early' and Where Is He Going Next? Jonathan Lemire is "out" at 'Way Too Early,' but he's "in" somewhere close to home. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 2 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @WNTV News

When it comes to TV news, there are a few instantly recognizable faces. But prime time isn't the only time slot filled with educated anchors bringing you the day's biggest and most consequential news. Take, for instance, Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire which airs on MSNBC at 5 a.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Jonathan's fame goes beyond his early morning show. He has become a regular staple on multiple other MSNBC shows, making him among the network's most recognizable political commentators. However, news broke in late December 2024 that Jonathan would be leaving Way Too Early. So why did he leave the show, and where is he going next? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Jonathan Lemire leave 'Way Too Early'?

Jonathan has been working as a political news anchor for nearly 20 years, starting with the Associated Press and working his way to where he is now. Although his reason for stepping away from Way Too Early has not been shared, it seems likely that the opportune alternative presented to him was too good of a career opportunity to pass up.

His replacement will step into his shoes on Jan 6, 2025. According to Variety, MSNBC has announced that Ali Vitali will be taking over Jonathan's role as host of Way Too Early. Ali may be well known to her colleagues at MSNBC but she comes from NBC, so she brings some new blood to the network. And Jonathan? He's on to a time slot with a larger audience and some bigger name recognition.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's where he's headed next and hint — it won't be far.

But don't worry, he's not going too far. Jonathan will be staying with MSNBC and will just be turning his time on air from the 5 a.m. slot to the 6 a.m. slot. If you're a fan of MSNBC, you already know what that means: He's joining the hosts of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Article continues below advertisement

The best thing about this for fans is that he has already appeared alongside Joe and Mika many times before, so his face is familiar and his interchange with the current hosts is well-known and appreciated. He will be lending his expertise and personality to the early morning show as they welcome viewers to their day with news from the previous day, updates, and political analysis of what's happening in Washington.