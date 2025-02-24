Lester Holt Announces Departure From 'NBC Nightly News': "What an Amazing Ride" Lester Holt will leave 'NBC Nightly News' in the summer of 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 24 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, Lester Holt announced his departure from NBC Nightly News. After an incredible run, the longest host revealed that he will be stepping down from his role as the anchor of the renowned news program in the summer of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Lester Holt was named anchor of NBC Nightly News in June 2015, and under his leadership, the program has become one of the most-watched and respected news broadcasts in the country. That said, the news has left many wondering why Lester Holt is choosing to leave now. Here's everything we know so far.

Lester Holt’s email to staff this morning announcing his decision to leave nightly news https://t.co/iFscn4O7rT pic.twitter.com/NCoqJKgdKf — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 24, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Lester Holt leaving 'NBC Nightly News'?

The exact reasons for Lester Holt's decision to leave NBC Nightly News remain unclear at this time. However, in a memo shared with network staff, it was confirmed that Lester will continue to work with NBC in a full-time capacity as the anchor of Dateline, a role he has held for nearly 15 years.

In a heartfelt message to the staff of both Nightly News and Dateline, Lester reflected on his remarkable career. He wrote, "A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history."

Article continues below advertisement

"As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride," he added.