Why Did Levi Banks Leave ‘Big Brother’ Season 28? Inside the Last-Minute Cast Shake-Up Levi Banks opened up about why he decided to exit the show and and how he feels about the premiere going ahead without him. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 10 2026, 3:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@levibanks

When Big Brother announced its Season 28 cast, fans were excited to see a diverse group of houseguests move in to compete for the $750,000 prize. However, before filming began, one contestant dropped out.

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Levi Banks, 28, a winery executive from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, exited the show before the cast moved into the house, addressing his departure in an Instagram video. He said he remains on good terms with the Big Brother team and CBS.

“Not the Right Fit For Me”

In the video, captioned “Quick update,” Banks explained his decision: “I was all set and ready to move into the Big Brother house this season, and as we got closer and closer and closer to the move-in day, I just kinda realized that this was not the right fit for me personally.”

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He called it “probably the hardest decision of my entire life," while adding that the experience "was very life-changing" and that he remains thankful for the opportunity.

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Comments on the video have been largely supportive.

One follower wrote, “Showing support here because that must’ve been a really tough choice. Hope all is well!!” Another wrote, “Thank you for dropping out since your heart wasn’t in it. Best of luck to you!” A third said, “You seem like such a light! Would have loved to see you on the show, but happy it was your choice.”

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Despite no longer being part of the show, Banks said his enthusiasm for the premiere has not faded. His comments further fueled speculation that Patel was his replacement for Banks, though no official statement has been released.

Of watching the show from home instead of competing, Banks said, “It’s gonna be a little bit of a different POV than going in the house as to being on my couch, so I will take that one thing at a time. But I want to say thank you all so much for your support. I appreciate each and every one of you, and let’s go, Yash!”

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Is Yash Patel Replacing Levi Banks?

While a CBS spokesperson confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Banks chose to leave the show, an anonymous production source told other outlets, including the U.S. Sun, that Banks "was pulled from the season at basically the very last second.”

Levi confirms he dropped out of Big Brother 28 at the last minute and was replaced by an alternate. He does not mention why he chose to quit the show. The almost reality star also says “the opportunity has been life changing” but does not say how almost being on a reality tv show… pic.twitter.com/qsiLGUOByX — Big Brother Tea (@TheBigBroTea) July 10, 2026

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Online speculation, later bolstered by the source, points to an alternate Yash Patel, a 24-year-old financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey, as a houseguest.

A production source told Cosmopolitan, “Levi did the full casting process, including his contestant portrait and sequestering. After everything, he was pulled from the season at basically the very last second. Yash was an alternate and replaced Levi.”