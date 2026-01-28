Why Did Mario and Brynne Break Up? The Influencers Split After 2 Years of Dating The couple's joint podcast, 'Pretty Funny' is also on "hiatus until further notice." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 28 2026, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brynnemarie

When a couple gets together, there's always the chance they'll turn around, look at each other, and say, "We should start making couples' content." While some of them quickly ignore the pull to share their relationship with the world, influencers Mario Mirante and Brynne Marie found a "Pretty Funny" way to keep each other laughing while gaining a new audience.

In 2024, the longtime TikTok creators started dating, and their individual fanbases quickly became fans of them as a pair and hosted a podcast together called Pretty Funny. Unfortunately, in January 2026, they confirmed they were no longer together after two years of dating. So, why did Mario and Brynne break up? Here's what to know.

Why did Mario and Brynne break up?

Mario and Brynne didn't give a solid reason for breaking up. However, Brynne confirmed their split in a TikTok addressed to their fans. "Hi, everyone," she opened the video. "There is no easy way for me to address this, so I'm just gonna come right out and say it. Mario and I are no longer together."

During her post, Brynne also said she wishes Mario "nothing but health, healing, and happiness and the rest of his life." She also encouraged anyone watching who might be struggling with their mental health to "please do not wait to get help. There are professionals out there who can help you."

@brynnemarieeee Thank you all for understanding 🫶🏼 If you need help please call 988 ♬ original sound - brynne

The breakup confirmation came one day after the couple announced that their podcast would be on hiatus "until further notice." That same day, Mario took to TikTok and admitted that he was struggling with his mental health and decided to take some time away from posting on the app. "I don't even want to be posting, but I feel like I have to share this," he shared in the video. "I've been struggling. I took some time to myself. Longest I've ever gone without posting. And I really did heal and go get help and talk to professionals."

Mario also shared that he was developing an unhealthy relationship with social media, though he didn't share whether it was affecting his relationship. "Anyways, I just wanna let you guys know I'm gonna take a few days offI've never done this before in six years of making content, but I'm starting to actually feel like I'm on The Truman Show. I'm seeing professionals and I would rather not slip slowly into madness, psychosis."

While sharing that he didn't want to feel like he was being "judged" and worried he was slipping "slowly into madness, psychosis," he also confirmed he and Brynne were no longer together. "Again, I'm not your dad," Mario said. "I'm not your brother. I'm not your boyfriend. I'm not your ex-boyfriend. I'm not your toxic boyfriend. I'm not even right now. I'm not even Brynne's boyfriend, guys."

@mariomirante I love you all so much. Please be safe and take care of eachother 🫶🏼 ♬ original sound - Mario Mirante

Mario said he was looking forward to proposing to Brynne months before their split.

Mario and Brynne's breakup was devastating for fans who had been following their love story, especially since they were slated to get married. Throughout their relationship, they hinted at taking their relationship to the next level, with Mario publicly sharing his plans to propose to Brynne.

According to a TikTok posted in July 2025, six months before their split, he launched a "Proposal Prep" series where he documented his journey to proposing to her. While speaking about his plans, Mario said he was looking forward to "documenting me becoming the best me I can be for when I inevitably, eventually bend the knee to my bubblegum booty baddie." He also thanked his fans for bringing him and "the love of my life" together, stating they "LED me to her."

@mariomirante Proposal Prep Part 1. I Love you all it’s time to lock in. More to come stay tuned :) ♬ original sound - Mario Mirante