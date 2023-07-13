Home > Entertainment Titanic Saga: Why Did Rose Throw the Necklace in the Ocean? The movie 'Titanic' had all of us in a chokehold, but after all these years, we want to know why in the world Rose threw that pretty blue necklace in the ocean? By Sughnen Yongo Jul. 12 2023, Published 8:37 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ahoy, Titanic enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for an intriguing tale that will surely leave you pondering the ocean's depths. We're diving straight into the mystery surrounding Rose's decision to toss that iconic "Heart of the Ocean" necklace into the chilly Atlantic waters. Prepare to be swept away as we explore the enigmatic motives behind this jaw-dropping act!

Article continues below advertisement

Picture this: the year is 1997, and James Cameron's epic blockbuster Titanic takes the world by storm. As the film unfolds, we find ourselves captivated by the blossoming love between Jack and Rose, played by the enchantingly aesthetically pleasing duo Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. But amidst the star-crossed romance, one question continues to haunt our minds: why on earth did Rose chuck that precious pendant into the unforgiving sea?

Source: 20TH CENTURY FOX

Article continues below advertisement

Let's set the stage. As most of you know, the necklace, a mesmerizing blue diamond known as the "Heart of the Ocean," became a symbol of opulence and passion throughout the film. It carried a tale of forbidden love, unrequited desire, and untold riches. But as the film progressed, we all noticed that the necklace began to represent much more than just an extravagant bauble.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Rose Throw the Necklace in the Ocean?

Imagine the weight of the world on Rose's shoulders. After surviving the heart-wrenching tragedy of the Titanic, she managed to build a life of her own. However, this newfound existence was shackled by societal expectations and the burdensome expectations placed upon her as a survivor. In a stroke of fate, Rose stumbles upon the precious bling, which she thought was lost forever in the wreck of the Titanic.

The "Heart of the Ocean", a constant reminder of her past, became a tangible representation of the suffocating restraints she had endured. In a bold move, she takes the shiny necklace and, with a mixture of resolve and nostalgia, drops it into the vast ocean below. Oh, the symbolism is as deep as the sea itself! This act is not just about bidding farewell to Jack, her long-lost love. It's also a way for Rose to unburden herself from the weight of her past.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PARAMOUNT PICTURES

By revealing her incredible story to both Lovett and her granddaughter, she finally sets herself free. Can you feel the weight lifting off her shoulders? The necklace's rarity and allure make it a coveted prize for many treasure hunters out there. So, by tossing it into the ocean, Rose ensures it won't end up in the wrong hands. Smart move, Rose! And here comes the icing on the cake. By letting the necklace sink into the very depths where the Titanic rests, Rose symbolically returns it to Jack.

Article continues below advertisement

And as Screen Rant correctly reports, it's like a poignant reunion, where the necklace becomes a token of their incredible journey together. Cue the tears! Also, as the necklace descended into the depths of the ocean, so too did Rose's inhibitions and the remnants of her former life. At that moment, she reclaimed her autonomy and embraced the uncertainty of a future unburdened by societal expectations. It was a statement to the world, a declaration that she would live life on her terms.