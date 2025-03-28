Sundance Film Festival Moves to a New Location — Why Is It Leaving Utah? Sundance is heading to Colorado, starting in 2027! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 28 2025, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Sundance

Big news, cinephiles: The Sundance Film Festival has finally found its new home! After a careful and thorough selection process, the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees announced on Thursday, March 27, 2025, that Boulder, Colo., will become the festival's permanent home starting in 2027.

While many are thrilled about this major move, others are wondering: Why is Sundance leaving Utah after all these years? If you're just as curious as we are, keep reading because we've got all the answers!

Why did the Sundance Film Festival leave Utah?

After more than four decades, the Sundance Film Festival is ready to say goodbye to its longtime home in Park City, Utah. According to The Associated Press, festival organizers agreed that the time had come for a fresh start.

The outlet noted that this decision has been a long time in the making and stems from the festival's rapid growth, which has outgrown Park City's available theaters and affordable housing. Thus, it's become increasingly difficult for the area to host one of North America's largest and most influential film events.

I’m beyond excited to welcome the @sundancefest to Colorado starting in 2027. Powerful films tell our stories: who we were, who we are, and who we aspire to be. Here in Colorado, we also celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important… pic.twitter.com/D3lcsmmDlN — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 27, 2025

Sundance had been considering several potential locations, including Salt Lake City (with a smaller presence in Park City), Cincinnati, and Boulder. In the end, Boulder was chosen as the film festival's new home, thanks to its scenic views, small-town charm, and engaged community — qualities that the organizers believe align perfectly with Sundance's mission.

"As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival," Sundance president and founder Robert Redford said in a statement. "This move will ensure that the festival continues its work of risk-taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the festival there."

Utah leaders are frustrated by Sundance's move.

Since the announcement, Utah leaders have voiced their disappointment and openly criticized Sundance's decision to leave. In fact, while Governor Spencer Cox wished the festival luck, he didn't shy away from questioning the move.

"As I've said from the beginning, we wanted Sundance to stay. We made that clear to their leadership and put together a highly competitive package," the governor posted to X (formerly Twitter). "Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make — but I believe it's a mistake, and that one day, they'll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage."

Gov. Cox also revealed that his office is already working with "partners, stakeholders, and creative voices to create a new festival — one that honors our legacy and writes the next chapter of independent film in Utah."