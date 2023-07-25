Home > News > Human Interest Taylor Schabusiness Is Accused of Dismembering a Male Friend — Why Did She Attack Her Lawyer? Why did Taylor Schabusiness attack her attorney? She is currently on trial for the gruesome murder of a male friend. Here's what we know. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 25 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Network (video still)

According to Law & Crime Network, on Feb. 23, 2022 Taylor Schabusiness was arrested at the home of Shad Thyrion's mother's house in Green Bay, Wisc. The 25 year-old had allegedly "cut off Thyrion’s head, sexually assaulted him, then dismembered the rest of his body, investigators said." Thyrion's head was found in a bucket by his mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Police located Schabusiness later that evening at an apartment complex. She was dressed in sweatpants and was covered in blood. When asked why she was being arrested, Schabusiness apparently said, "because of my warrant." Schabusiness later confessed and said she "had blacked out from methamphetamine after 'smoking the b---h.'" Before her trial, Schabusiness lunged at her then-lawyer while in court. Why did she attack her attorney? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Schabusiness attacked her attorney during a pre-trial hearing.

On Feb. 14, 2023, Quin Jolly was in court with his client when Judge Thomas J. Walsh made the reluctant decision to push back Schabusiness's trial date to May 15 from March 6. Jolly had requested more time so that a defense expert could "review the case and testify as to his client’s competency," per Law & Crime Network.

Apparently, Schabusiness was unhappy with this decision and blamed her attorney for the later trial date. The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that Schabusiness struck Jolly in the head with her elbow before being forced to the ground by a Brown County sheriff's officer. The courtroom was then cleared, in an effort to calm Schabusiness down. Court resumed 10 minutes later and Jolly "told Walsh he planned to file a motion asking to be removed from the case."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Schabusiness's trial began July 25, 2023.

On the first day of Schabusiness's trial, jurors heard the 911 call made by the victim's mother. The dispatcher is heard asking Thyrion's mother if there is any way the head she found is fake, and if there was any visible blood. Thyrion's mother said no, but officers at the scene told a different story. "In bodycam video shown to the court, the officer said there was 'quite a bit of blood,'" per WBAY.

Article continues below advertisement

Apparently it was normal for Thyrion to come to his mother's house on occasion in order to do laundry or grab a bite to eat. The night of Thyrion's death however, his mother as well as her boyfriend were woken up by the sound of the storm door slamming. That is when she went to the basement and discovered the bucket with her son's decapitated head inside.