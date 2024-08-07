Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Why Do Hammer Throwers Scream? They're Far From the Only Athletes Who Do So You might too, if you were tossing a rock like that. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Published Aug. 7 2024, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: NBC Sports

One of the most exciting and well-known sports in the Summer Olympic Games is hammer throwing. The sport has been part of the Olympic Games since 1900. And of course, it's almost exactly what it sounds like. Participants take a few tactical spins trying to toss a sizeable metal ball on steel wire as far as possible across the playing field. Along with disc throws and shot puts, hammer throwing is an Olympic staple.

And it's much harder than it looks. The men's competition sees participants throwing 16-pound balls across the stadium and women throwing 8.8-pound balls. Of course, the further you throw it, the better your standing for an Olympic medal. Athletes are also required to spin around a bunch of times and must have a sturdy constitution to keep themselves steady. Not to mention, few hammer throws are complete without a good ol' scream. But why do hammer throwers scream?

Is there a science behind hammer throwers screaming?

Some hammer throwers scream when they, you know, throw the hammer. It makes sense on paper, considering how far they're encouraged to toss the metal ball. But a 2004 article from Stanford Magazine suggests that "a good thrower screams barbarically." They may not be wrong. The article reports that the centrifugal force required to launch the ball at high speeds and considerable distances multiplies a regulation ball by several hundred pounds. The force alone would cause anyone to at least grunt if not fully yell.

Other folks on the internet seem to agree with this statement. On a thread from the r/Olympics subreddit, one user suggested that in any throwing sport, a scream can accompany a "big energy release" that focuses a lot of adrenaline into a throw. Another theorized, "It has to do with your diaphragm. When you yell, the energy from your diaphragm gives you [an] extra little boost of energy in other muscles being used. In turn, you will get a 5 percent to 15 percent better throw."

The same could be said for any sport or physical activity too. In martial arts, folks are encouraged to yell when practicing strikes to add force to their blows. Even simple but focused breathing similar to a scream can provide deeper movements and better benefits in weightlifting and yoga. Tennis players are also infamous for their audible yells, but it makes sense considering they have to keep up their volleys while trying to overwhelm their opponents.