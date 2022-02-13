Here’s Why Snowboarders Wear Mittens Instead of Gloves

It's kind of hard to look cool while wearing winter apparel designed to help a human being withstand the white powdery evil that is snow. Being covered head-to-toe in warm, waterproof material is hard to make fashionable and in many instances, folks look like they're wearing their older siblings hand-me-downs.

Sure, skiers have futuristic, form fitting outfits that are aerodynamic, but snowboarders tend to rock baggier looks. And what's the deal with mittens, why do they wear them?