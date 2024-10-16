Home > Entertainment > Movies 'Terrifier' Fans Have One Chilling Question: Why Does Art the Clown Kill? 'Terrifier 3' included some of Art's most brutal kills yet. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 16 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Dark Age Cinema

Art the Clown is undeniably one of the most gruesome and terrifying (see what we did there?) horror icons to come about in the 21st century, and with each unrated installment of the Terrifier franchise, he just keeps getting worse. What started as a fever dream of coulrophobia has evolved into a recurring nightmare of grease paint and gore that keeps folks on the edges of their seats — or running out of movie theaters altogether.

And with the recent release of Terrifier 3, which included some of the most creative and brutal murders yet, fans can't help but wonder — why does Art the Clown kill? Is he fulfilling some sort of personal vendetta, or is it all just for fun?

Source: Dark Age Cinema

Why does Art the Clown kill?

The sadistic and seemingly immortal Art the Clown conducts some seriously savage murders throughout the three Terrifier movies, and they're sometimes so violent that they're hard to watch. However, Art seems to enjoy carrying them out — so much so that, as far as viewers can tell, he has no ulterior motive for his killings. He just likes to kill.

Indeed, even his most ruthless executions, from dismemberments to bludgeonings, serve no purpose other than to amuse him and eliminate those who stand in the way of more murders. He even seems to choose his victims at random, and when you're chosen, he'll stop at nothing to get you ... and sometimes even your family.

If you were looking for a more complicated motive, you may be disappointed. However, as of writing, only time — and potential future sequels — will tell if there's something deeper driving Art to kill.

Director Damien Leone has teased more 'Terrifier' movies.

If you thought that Terrifier 3 was the end of Art the Clown, you should know better. In fact, on X (formerly Twitter), director and screenwriter Damien Leone, who created the creepy character, has shared that he could see himself making multiple more movies in the franchise.

"There is no definitive answer at this time regarding how many more films I will make before concluding the Terrifier saga," he said. "Personally, I can’t see it going further than one or two more films but only time will tell. Rest assured, the ending will be epic and terrifying!"

And, as we've seen demonstrated in past films, Art has a penchant for coming back to life, meaning that even when things finally come to an end, there's always an opportunity for the tortured citizens of Miles County to face more horrors in the future.