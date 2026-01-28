Frustrated TikTok Users Keep Getting a "System Busy" Message — Here's What We Know TikTok seems to be having a slew of issues after the new owners took over. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 28 2026, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok @seansvv / YouTube @LisaRemillardOfficial

In January 2026, TikTok officially changed hands to U.S. investors in order to keep running under Trump's executive order calling for U.S. ownership. While ByteDance still has a minority stake in the app, about 80 percent is now owned by American and international investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why does TikTok keep saying "system busy"?

TikTok's U.S. Joint Venture X account announced that a power outage at one of its U.S. data centers caused issues with the app and other apps it operates. "We're working with our data center partner to stabilize our service," it wrote, adding, "We're sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon." This message was posted in the morning on Jan. 26.

Article continues below advertisement

In the afternoon of the same day, the account posted another message about its "work to restore and stabilize TikTok." It explained that it was "continuing to resolve a major infrastructure issue" caused by the data center power outage. It said that the network has been recovered, but the outage caused a "cascading systems failure."

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok warned users that they may see bugs, slower load times, and timed-out requests. "Creators may temporarily see '0' views or likes on videos, and your earnings may look like they're missing," it wrote. They assured content creators that these things are simply errors caused by server timeouts, and that their "actual data and engagement are safe."

On Tuesday, Jan. 27, the TikTok U.S. Joint Venture account posted another update saying that it had made progress "recovering [its] U.S. infrastructure" with its data center partner, but U.S. users may still have technical issues. It wrote, "We're committed to bringing TikTok back to its full capacity as soon as possible." The account thanked users for their patience and said that it will provide updates as it can. Comments are disabled on the TikTok USDS Joint Venture posts.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users are seeing inconsistencies across the board.

Some people claim that their app started glitching when they updated it, while others said that was not their experience. Since the new owners warned of a "cascading systems failure," it makes sense that it would be hard to predict exactly which issues each app user will face.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok offers suggestions for troubleshooting within the app.