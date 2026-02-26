Why Is Brock Nelson Wearing a Mask? Avalanche Star Explains Olympic Injury An Olympic hit left Brock Nelson skating behind a bubble shield in Colorado. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 26 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the Colorado Avalanche are doing a double-take at Brock Nelson’s face gear. The veteran center has been skating in a bubble shield face mask, and it immediately sparked questions.

Brock first made his name with the New York Islanders, who drafted him in the first round (No. 30) in 2010. Colorado traded for him in March 2025 and embraced him as a key addition. “I think it’s a huge add. Huge add,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told the NHL. Now, fans are noticing something different. Brock has been wearing a protective face mask during games.

Why is Brock Nelson wearing a face mask?

Brock is wearing the mask for protection after taking a hit to the face at the 2026 Winter Olympics. According to Sporting News, he took the hit during Team USA’s final preliminary round game against Germany. The bubble shield helps prevent further damage. He kept it on for the final U.S. games and brought it back with him to Colorado.

The Avalanche have not slowed down since returning from the Olympic break. In their Feb. 26 win over Utah, the NHL listed Colorado at 38-9-9, with three wins in its past four games. Even without Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup that night, the team handled business. Afterward, coach Jared said there were “no passengers,” praising the group’s efforts.

“I thought it was all right. I think the guys played hard,” Jared said. “They were committed to the way we want to play. There were some sloppy plays on both sides that led to some real good scoring chances for and against … Overall, I've got to say no passengers, so I have to be pretty happy with it.”

The Avalanche are also still fine-tuning their roster. Right after the break, Colorado made a key blue-line move. According to Reuters, the team acquired defenseman Brett Kulak from Pittsburgh in exchange for Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick. Kulak made his debut against Utah.

Brock Nelson comes from an athletic family.

Brock’s career numbers are proof that consistency and hard work pays off. At the time of his trade to Colorado, the NHL listed him with 574 points — 295 goals and 279 assists — in 901 regular-season games, along with 50 playoff points. Colorado later signed him to a three-year extension in June 2025.