Why Kurt Russell Says Taylor Sheridan's ‘The Madison’ Strikes a Chord With the "Silent Majority" Kurt Russell noted that Taylor Sheridan's television universe connects with what he calls the "silent majority." By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 25 2026, 8:20 a.m. ET Source: MEGA, YouTube/@CBSSundayMorning

Kurt Russell recently shared his perspective on why Taylor Sheridan's television universe continues to captivate massive audiences, noting that the projects connect with what he calls the "silent majority."

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The actor, who stars as Preston Clyburn in The Madison, told Deadline the show's mature themes are what set it apart.

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“I hadn’t done any television for over 50 years when I did Monarch, and then The Madison,” Russell said. “It’s really an adult-themed show, because you can’t really appreciate [the story] until you have something like that happen to you at a certain time in your life. I’ve never done anything like The Madison in terms of how it hits people.”

The Mature Themes Of 'The Madison'

In the Taylor Sheridan series, Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Stacy Clyburn, a woman navigating complex grief, guilt, and anger following the end of her marriage. Russell appears primarily in flashback sequences as her late husband, Preston.

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Reflecting on the emotional weight of the storyline, Russell highlighted the unique nature of the characters' dynamic.

“Very few people have the opportunity to have a wonderful 40-year marriage, but where you had no idea how wonderful it was, like Michelle’s character,” Russell said. “How do you show that? How do you talk about that? She’s so wrought with not just guilt, but angst and anger at herself for not getting all of him.”

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Russell added that Sheridan’s writing frequently strikes a chord with viewers managing the realities of long-term relationships. “It’s the silent majority," he said. "You keep finding yourself saying, ‘I know that moment,’ or ‘I know those people.’”

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Looking back at his broader career, Russell noted that international recognition and cult-classic status often took time to develop for his past projects.

“A lot of the movies that I did that became truly beloved or cult classics were just dead on arrival, or they didn’t do very well [at first]. Had it not been for DVDs, my career would have been completely different. I probably have 12 or 15 movies that are in the zeitgeist [and] people love, not from the release of the movie, but from finding it years later.”

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Sheridan, the creative force behind the series, echoed praise for the production team during the show's New York City premiere on March 9. Speaking to the audience, the creator emphasized the importance of creative trust.

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"No one came here to listen to me. They want to see the movie stars. So I'm going to bring you some movie stars out. But before I do that, with this project, I had to turn it over to one person and trust that one person to execute my vision and take this on.”