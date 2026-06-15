Why Oliver Tree Said His Family 'Wouldn’t Get a Penny’ After His Death Oliver Tree's untimely death leaves his family with no access to his money. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 15 2026, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Musician Oliver Tree, 32, died June 14 in Rio de Janeiro after two helicopters collided midair. He was among the six people killed when two airborne helicopters collided, according to Entertainment Weekly. One of the helicopters came down on a car dealership, igniting roughly 20 electric vehicles.

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Following his death, earlier remarks by Tree about his will have drawn attention. In an April podcast appearance, Tree spoke about what would happen to his estate after his death

Source: Mega

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"No one's going to get a penny"

In a conversation with Zach Sang on The Zach Sang Show, Oliver Tree said his will directs his estate's earnings toward grants for emerging artists. He said that the money he earns from his music will not be passed down to his family. The late singer said that he would take care of his children’s college fund; however, he would not hand them a “silver spoon."

in his will, Oliver Tree planned a foundation called



“Doctor Oliver Trees Art Grants For Baby Geniuses”



created to provide funding, resources, and tools for aspiring young artists.



even after his passing, he would continue making the world a better place through creativity. pic.twitter.com/qKwGoZKmv2 — ry (@RyanNice) June 14, 2026

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He said, "I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. So when I die—I've set it up—my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's going to get a penny."

Tree added, "When I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now. People will finally appreciate my stupid f---ing videos or my stupid f---ing songs. That's when people appreciate you, when you're not there anymore. I have basically a committee that I've set up when I pass—and I plan to do it while I'm alive—where basically everyone will vote on where the money goes to each year."

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Oliver Tree Was on His World Tour at the Time of His Death

Tree was in Rio de Janeiro as part of his world tour, The World's First World Tour, which kicked off May 30 in Mexico City. He had performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to play Lisbon on July 1. The other victims were identified as YouTuber Gaspar Prim, Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, according to CNN Brazil. None of them survived the crash.

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro released a statement, saying, “The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents."

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Musician Oliver Tree has just died at the age of 32. Apparently the cause of his death is that he was helicopter crash in Brazil. The singer was in a helicopter earlier today but crashed in Brazil and his body was just found an hour ago with only his hands still left. We sending… pic.twitter.com/u2FMBFyNbQ — Joe (@Joethecreator99) June 14, 2026