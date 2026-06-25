Why Reese Witherspoon "Doesn't Need a Piece of Paper" to Make Things Official With Oliver Haarmann According to an insider, Witherspoon feels no need for "a piece of paper" to validate her bond with partner, Oliver Haarmann. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 25 2026, 8:02 a.m. ET Source: X/@@fivestars5s

At 50 years old, Reese Witherspoon is perfectly content with her relationship status and feels no rush to walk down the aisle. The Oscar winner has been dating Oliver Haarmann, 58, a German financier who co-founded private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners and is a minority owner of the New York Islanders.

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According to an insider, Witherspoon feels no need for "a piece of paper" to validate their bond.

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“Doesn’t Need a Piece of Paper”

While her younger version would have prioritized marriage, a source tells Star that Witherspoon’s current focus is simply feeling fulfilled and happy.

"Reese is very happy with Oliver, but she's not interested in rushing into another marriage,” the insider told Star earlier this month. "The younger version of Reese would likely have felt differently, but at this stage of her life, her priority is feeling content and fulfilled in the relationship. She doesn't need a piece of paper."

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In a separate conversation with the outlet, a source said, "They have very busy lives and are not joined at the hip like a lot of other traditional couples, but it works for them, and they're very happy."

This relaxed approach comes after two previous marriages for the actress. Witherspoon was married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008, with whom she shares daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 22.

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She was later married to talent agent Jim Toth from 2011 to 2023, with whom she shares son Tennessee, 13. As part of the split, the former couple signed a formal marriage dissolution agreement and established a co-parenting plan for their son, Tennessee.

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In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar in 2023, the actress had reflected on navigating the process of getting divorced as a public figure.

“When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control. To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”

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“Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she says. “It’s a vulnerable time for me,” she added.

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Haarmann was previously married to businesswoman Mala Gaonkar, who has since wed Talking Heads frontman David Byrne.

The Couple Makes First Public Appearance

​Witherspoon attended the world premiere of Elle with Haarmann in New York City on June 23. The premiere marked the couple's first formal red-carpet appearance, and they did not shy away from the cameras.