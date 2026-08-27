Why Social Media Keeps Making Us Angry And Why the Next Generation of Platforms Needs a Different Incentive By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 27 2026, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Social media promised connection. Instead, many platforms discovered that anger is exceptionally good at keeping us online. Changing digital culture may require changing what platforms reward in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

You open your phone to check one notification. Twenty minutes later, you are angry about a stranger’s opinion, watching someone get publicly shamed for something they said three years ago, or scrolling through hundreds of people arguing about a controversy you did not know existed that morning. It can feel like social media has become angrier. There is a reason for that.

The modern attention economy has learned an uncomfortable truth about human behavior: content that provokes us is often content that keeps us engaged. Research has repeatedly found connections between emotionally charged content and online sharing. A study published in PNAS found that posts attacking an opposing group were particularly effective at generating engagement. More recent research has continued to find that moral-emotional language is associated with greater sharing online.

Article continues below advertisement

The American Psychological Association puts the problem more simply: engagement-driven algorithms can favor content that triggers negative emotions such as anger and outrage. That means the angry internet is not necessarily an accident. It may be an incentive problem.

When Engagement Becomes The Goal

Social platforms need people to keep scrolling, clicking, commenting and sharing. Those behaviors generate attention, and attention supports the economics of much of the social web. The problem is that an algorithm measuring engagement has difficulty distinguishing between “I love this” and “I cannot believe someone said this.” Both are considered engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

A thoughtful post that causes someone to put their phone down and reconsider an issue may be socially valuable but algorithmically unimpressive. A furious argument producing 4,000 comments looks enormously successful by comparison.

“People often blame users for becoming more hostile online, but we have to look at what the system is teaching them to do,” says Isvari Maranwe, founder and CEO of Yuvoice. “If outrage gets you visibility, followers, and influence, while thoughtful contribution disappears into the feed, people learn very quickly which behavior the platform values.”

Article continues below advertisement

That feedback loop can reshape more than our feeds. It can influence how people communicate. The APA highlighted research in 2025 suggesting that algorithms and attention incentives can encourage less civil behavior online. In other words, social media does not simply reflect culture. It helps train it.

We’re Not Angry About Everything. It Just Looks That Way.

There is another distortion happening. Your feed is not necessarily a representative sample of what millions of people think. It is a ranked selection of what a platform believes is most likely to hold your attention. That distinction matters.

Article continues below advertisement

A hundred reasonable people quietly agreeing may generate little activity. Two people furiously fighting can produce dozens of replies, quote posts, reaction videos and screenshots. The argument travels farther. Eventually, we can begin mistaking what is most engaging for what is most common.

This creates a strange version of reality where everyone appears furious, every disagreement becomes existential and every mistake requires a public verdict. It can also reward people who are exceptionally good at producing outrage, regardless of whether they provide anything useful.

Article continues below advertisement

“We have confused visibility with value,” Maranwe says. “A person who gets millions of views by making people angry can appear more influential than someone who mobilizes fifty people to volunteer, raise money, solve a community problem, or help someone in the real world. Our digital metrics are measuring attention when perhaps they should be measuring contribution.”

What If Social Media Rewarded Something Else?

That question could define the next generation of social platforms. For years, new networks have often changed the format while leaving the underlying incentive largely intact. Facebook emphasized friends. Instagram popularized visual identity. TikTok perfected short-form discovery. X built around public conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

But likes, shares, views, and follower counts remain powerful currencies across social media. A more fundamental shift would ask a different question: What behavior should a platform reward? This is part of the idea behind Yuvoice, which describes itself as a social platform built around rewarding tangible impact rather than simply the frequency or virality of posts. Its model includes a karma-style system designed to recognize users for completing actions and contributing within communities.

Yuvoice is one experiment in a much bigger question facing the industry. Changing the incentive could mean rewarding constructive participation, trusted community contributions, volunteering, mentorship or demonstrated expertise. It does not require eliminating disagreement. Healthy communities disagree all the time. The difference is whether disagreement is the byproduct of meaningful conversation or the product the system is designed to manufacture.

Article continues below advertisement

The Next Social Network May Need A New Definition Of Success

There will always be outrage online. Humans were angry with one another long before smartphones existed. The more interesting question is how much technology chooses to amplify it. If platforms continue defining success primarily through time spent, clicks, comments, and shares, provocative content will retain an enormous structural advantage.